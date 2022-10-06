Things to do in London this weekend (October 7-9)

Meals on wheels: Roving supper club Retan, lead by Cameron Dewar and Josh Dalloway, stops off in Kennington (Nicc Rilly)

Bit chilly, isn’t it? Worry not, because things are hot as ever on London’s cultural scene.

This weekend, there’s the chance to sample the latest iteration of a popular supper club, which has been roving around London for a couple of years, and has recently made a pit stop in Kennington.

In Mayfair, a 19th-century boozer has been given a facelift and is back pouring pints, while in Brixton, there’s a new DJ residency to get excited about.

For all that and more, read on. Have a smashing weekend.

The restaurant: Retan at Louie Louie

Nomadic supper club Retan — which has previously served dinners at Legare, The Laughing Heart, Crispin and beyond — has now taken residence at Louie Louie in Kennington. The three-month stay kicked off on September 28, with sommelier Cameron Dewar and chef Josh Dalloway delivering French-ish fare, from aged beef tartare with seaweed relish, cured yolk and prawn crackers, to salted pollack with kohlrabi, buttermilk and horseradish.

5pm-10pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 347 Walworth Road, SE17 2AL, @retanlondon

The bar: The Barley Mow

There’s a fancy new boozer to check out in Mayfair — or rather, a newly restored version of a long-standing pub. The Barley Mow, which sits within a Grade II-listed corner building dating back to the 1800s, will serve drinks and pub grub downstairs, with a 45-cover restaurant upstairs, serving a menu devised by Ben Tish and Chris Fordham-Smith (formerly of Norma and The Westbury respectively). The pub is open now, and the restaurant serves dinner from Monday.

82 Duke Street, W1K 6JG, cubitthouse.co.uk

The event: BFI London Film Festival

The annual BFI London Film Festival returns this weekend with a programme of premieres, one-off screenings, shorts, immersive art, talks and more. Spread across nine London venues, from BFI Southbank to the Prince Charles Cinema, tickets for the weekend’s festivities are selling out quickly.

Various venues, until October 16, whatson.bfi.org.uk

The exhibition: Cezanne, Tate Modern

(www.scalarchives.com)

Our critic gave this new Cezanne exhibition at Tate Modern the full five stars in her review. It demonstrates “the radicalism of the man who promised to set Paris alight with an apple,” says our reviewer, “and who did indeed turn the contents of his fruit bowl into objects freighted with significance”. It should be top of your arty to-do list weekend.

£22, until March 12, Bankside, SE1 9TG, tate.org.uk

The club night: Or:la, Phonox

Phonox’s new Friday night resident is Or:la, the Northern Irish DJ who, for years now, has been one of the most reliably excellent artists on the UK scene. Her month-long stint at Brixton begins on Friday, joined by OK Williams and Manami, and will culminate on October 28th with an all-night solo set. Tickets are close to selling out for Friday, so make sure to buy in advance.