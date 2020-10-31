Things to do in London this weekend, October 30 - November 2

Halloween might be this weekend, but it’s these last few days that have really been the horror, with Tier 2 rules and the 10pm curfew continuing to dampen all the fun as ever-loudening rumours arrive of a second lockdown.

Still, that’s a problem for our future selves to deal with. For the time being, make the most of being out while you still can. It might mean squeezing in under the pub garden heaters and only seeing your friends al fresco, but if further restrictions are to come, even freezing outside the local boozer might soon feel like a lost luxury.

Head on a murder mystery cruise

Floating restaurant the London Shell Co. offers one of London’s most enjoyable ways to spend an evening; bloody good food, served as they potter along the Regent’s Canal. They’re now having a little fun too, mixing the suppers with a murder mystery throughout November: the Admiral John Dory has been murdered and everyone aboard is a suspect. Guests, who’ll tuck into a five course meal through the three-hour evening, will be assigned their characters ahead of the evening. Things kick off this Saturday, and then will continue through the month on Thursdays and Fridays.

Saturday, Sheldon Square, W2 6DL, londonshellco.com

Catch some cabaret

Cabaret feels a decidedly late-night affair – inherently, it has that slightly illicit, after-hours vibe – so it’s fun to see a new cabaret pop-up launching. Things start at 5pm and finish for 10pm, but the Rendez-Vous Revue are bringing their brand of burlesque to new Soho spot the Midnight Lounge. Come for drag, striptease, a few variety acts and Asian-inspired street food served to the table, alongside plenty of good things to drink. Evelyn Carnate (winner of Miss Burlesque UK 2019-20) and Athena Beauvoir (Miss Burlesque 2019 finalist) star.

Saturday, The Midnight Lounge, 5-7 Brewer St, W1F 0RF, midnightlounge.vip

Settle in with the rugby

