Things to do in London this weekend (November 17 – 19)

From the hottest table in town to the newest play in south London, this is everything to see do and eat this weekend (Thea Lovstad)

November in London feels particularly special. Lights illuminate previously unbearable shopping boulevards, festive markets and pop-ups of all shapes and sizes encourage familial gatherings, and the capital's cosiest restaurants and winter terraces promise restoration of the body and soul.

This week we shine a spotlight on what’s surely the hottest table in town, a favourite east London bar which deserves attention, and a new creative project inspired by Carl Jung (of all people).

There are also Hennessy Cognac-infused wings, a heartfelt new play in south London and plenty of partying to boot. In short, everything to see, eat and drink this weekend.

The hot table: Dalla

(Thea Lovstad)

Opened last week, Dalla in Hackney is the latest Italian neighbourhood joint to become an overnight success. Its winning formula? Like any great restaurant, the devil is in the detail. Everything from the plump tortellini mantovani and tagliatelle al ragu di coniglio are spot on, and it's the sort of rib-sticking stuff that suits the season perfectly. Likely to become one of London’s hardest-to-book tables, so grab a spot while you can.

120-122 Morning Lane, E9 6LH, dallarestaurant.com

The old favourite: cHIP sHOP Brixton

(Press Handout)

Hennessy-infused chicken wings? Say no more. Brixton favourite cHIP sHOP (as both the name and the styling suggest) puts fried chicken and hip hop front and centre and recently partnered with Cognac connoisseurs Hennessy to launch the “Henny Hot Wing”. Expect perfectly prepped wings in a spice-and-booze-spiked sauce, served with a Hennessy cocktail, naturally.

Until November 25, 378 Coldharbour Lane, SW9 8LF, chipshopbxtn.com

The drinking den: Little Mercies

(Little Mercies)

Opened in 2018, Little Mercies continues to sling some deceptively straightforward libations. The kiwi gimlet with fermented kiwi and Discarded Grape Skin Vodka is indicative of the approach: namely a focus on seasonal produce and zero-waste. These playful, delicious drinks make Little Mercies a Crouch End institution well worth travelling from further afield for.

20 Broadway Parade, N8 9DE, littlemercies.co.uk

The culture fix: Tiger

(Press Handout)

Written by Joe Eyre, Tiger at Clapham's Omnibus theatre tells the story of a couple struggling with grief. The audience must deduce how much is imagined and how much is real, as a tiger arrives after Oli, a doctor, realises that he can’t heal Alice, who is grieving the loss of her father. Touching, heartfelt and tender, this well-written play deserves a watch.

Until December 2, 1 Clapham Common Northside, SW4 0QW, omnibus-clapham.org

The crowd-pleaser: Tayer Studios

(Tayer and Elementary)

The team behind TayÄr + Elementary launched TayÄr Studios this week, a space to showcase a range of creatives in the design, artistic and even olfactory realms. The concept launches with a showcase of works from perfumer Maya Njie, designer Martin Kastner and calligrapher Oscuro. Expect well-crafted cocktails from the TayÄr team, too.

Until November 26, 7 Club Row, E1 6JX, tayer-elementary.com

The art fix: UVA: Synchronicity

Commissioned by 180, UVA: Synchronicity takes its name from Carl Jung yet explores the natural coincidences and phenomena which rational science fails to explain. The eight distinct spaces immerse guests in light and sound, exploring the elasticity of time, the relationship between colour and sound frequencies, and chaos theory. For the artsy, and the curious.

Until December 17, 180 Strand, WC2R 1EA, 180studios.com

The party: Brilliant Corners 10th Birthday Party

(Sam Harris)

Celebrating its 10th birthday throughout November, Brilliant Corners is hosting a slew of special parties and events to mark the occasion and this weekend is no exception. Co-founders Amit and Aneesh Patel are set to play a selection of their favourite records at this late-night bash, and before tables part to make way for dancing, there are izakaya-inspired heaps of sushi, sashimi and bowls of karaage to enjoy.

November 18, 470 Kingsland Road, E8 4AE, brilliantcornerslondon.co.uk

The ticket to book now (for later): DISCO! at The Alligator Bar

(Press Handout)

A sexy little Italian disco is the order of the day in a few weeks as DJ Bambino takes to the decks for an evening of revelry. Expect the Alligator’s fabulous cocktails — including the Sea Shanty, made with vodka, Noilly Prat and verjus — and some old-school Southern hospitality.

November 23, 13-15 West Street, WC2H 9NE, sevenrooms.com