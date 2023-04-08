Things to do in London this Bank Holiday weekend (April 7 – 10)

The special Easter serve: creme egg and chips (Seed Library )

In a week of Easter frivolities, egg hunting, chocolate gorging and price gouging — I’m firmly unconvinced by a £43 Benedict Cumberbunny — it’s important to stay grounded. Composed, even. That’s why, instead, you should go to an east London wine rave, dip your chips into a warm crème egg and go to a glitzy opening weekend for a new restaurant in Mayfair. You understand — sensible things.

Elsewhere this weekend is a stunning play— not just because it features James Norton in the nude — and the opening of what promises to be one of the biggest exhibitions of the year. All very civilised.

The splash-out supper: Corrigan’s Mayfair

As astonishing as it might seem, Corrigan’s Mayfair turns 15 this year. Named for chef-patron Richard Corrigan, the spot opened amidst the 2008 financial crisis that seemed to be swallowing up much of London’s restaurant scene. Unsurprisingly, at the time he was deemed off his rocker. Now, a decade-and-a-half later, his flagship has long proved the naysayers wrong and in fact is on finer form than ever. Long weekends deserve a meal that goes above and beyond and head chef Luke Ahearne has picked up on Corrigan’s intricate approach to classic fine dining; a fois gras terrine comes with a little gingerbread heat, turbot is given extra heft with bourguignon sauce, lamb comes like a seductive lipstick blush. Wine, especially when chosen by head sommelier Dmytro Goncharuk, astonishes: the cellar is a den of beautiful vintages. For something particularly special (and granted, extremely pricey) book out the Kitchen Library, a small room tucked away from the rest of the restaurant, that looks directly over the chefs toiling away.

28 Upper Grosvenor Street, W1K 7EH, corrigansmayfair.co.uk

The new opening: Noble Rot Mayfair

No other restaurant group has quite nailed the apparent ease with which Noble Rot has been delivering its platefuls of joy. The new restaurant, which opens its doors on April 6, is sited in the historic enclave of Shepherd Market; that particularly moneyed set of cobbled streets which gave Mayfair its name back in the 18th century. Restaurant reviewer Marina O’Loughlin described the food at a recent pre-opening tasting as “completely, unequivocally superb”, though she is an investor in the group so take it as you will. Regardless, Noble Rot Mayfair deserves attention.

From April 6, 5 Trebeck Street, W1J 7LT, noblerot.co.uk

The cocktail bar: Seed Library

Ryan Chetiyawardana knows more than a thing or two about creating bars. His latest, Seed Library, is a plush, intimate, dark, beautiful space. It’s also playful. They serve Krug with potato smiles because... why not? Seed Library is also doing some Easter-themed nonsense. Chips served with a warm Cadbury Creme Egg for dunking. Yes. Normal chips, dunked into a sweet Creme Egg. The ultimate sweet and savoury combination? We’ll let you be the judge of that. It’s a fiver.

100 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6JQ, seedlibraryshoreditch.com

The new show in town: A Little Life at the Harold Pinter

While pictures that did the rounds this week mean it appears someone bizarrely thought it would be ok to nab a photo of James Norton in the buff and post it online, instead of dignifying the frankly pervy act of audience tom-peepery, go and pay tribute to the man himself and see this astounding play in the flesh. The acclaimed actor — best known for Happy Valley, War and Peace and McMafia — stars in this beguiling new adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 best-selling novel. It traces the lives and love of four friends in New York and has received a sterling early reception. With a run until just June, it’s one to book while you can.

Until June 18, Harold Pinter Theatre, SW1Y 4DN, haroldpintertheatre.co.uk

The must-see exhibition: Ai Weiwei at the Design Museum

Opening this weekend, this is likely to be one of the most visited, most talked-about and most exciting exhibitions of 2023. Ai Weiwei has not exhibited in London since his sold-out show at the Royal Academy in 2015 and returns this week with an exhibition promising works never before seen in the UK, and an exhibition focussed entirely on design. Ai Weiwei’s signature style spans divergence from artistic and social norms. This is reflected in his chosen topics of non-conformity and rebellion, social justice and our ideas around humanitarian values. It promises to be breathtaking.

April 7 until July 30, The Design Museum, W8 6AG, designmuseum.org

The ticket to book now, for later: Nouveau Wines Wine Rave 4.0

Low intervention wine, a smashed burger, All Good beers and a DJ set ‘till 2am: that’s essentially the agenda for this bank holiday special at the end of the month, hosted by natty wine purveyors Nouveau Wines. Auld Hag are providing some Scottish-themed bites — the burger includes Aberdeen Angus beef, St Andrews Farmhouse cheddar and Laphroig whisky sauce, with the option for beef haggis, naturally — and the ticket, at £26.50, gets a little merch to go with your wine, food and late night dancing. Slàinte Mhath.

April 30, Hackney Downs Studio, E8 2BT; eventbrite.com