Things to do in London this weekend (January 7-9)

That famously empty week between Christmas and New Year is over and, assuming you’ve rinsed every single show on Netflix like the rest of us, it’s time to get back out there and see what London has to offer.

Here’s our pick of the best things to do in the capital this weekend.

Go vegan at Patty&Bun

Never ones to pass up a pun opportunity — these are the guys who gave us the Lambshank Redemption burger — Patty&Bun will be launching their new vegan option this January: the Plantony Worrall Thompson. Available throughout the month at all its London restaurants, the burger will pack a plant-based patty, American cheese, fried rosti, confit tomatoes, aioli and pickled red onions between buns, and cost £11.5 (don’t shoplift it). See out the rest of Veganuary with our round-up of the capital’s 25 best vegan restaurants.

Throughout January, across town, pattyandbun.co.uk

Rave it up with Phonox’s new resident DJ

Blow away those January cobwebs with a high-energy club night down in Brixton, as Phonox launches its new Friday night residency with Saoirse. A favourite behind the decks and in the radio booth, the in-demand Irish DJ isn’t the type to stick to any one genre, which makes one of her sets a thrillingly unpredictable affair. With tickets starting at a fiver, it’d be rude not to.

January 7, from £5, SW9, phonox.co.uk

Enjoy one last skate on the ice

The mince pies are eaten and the tinsel’s getting packed away, but that doesn’t mean all of the winter’s festivities have to come to a grinding halt. Many of London’s best outdoor ice rinks — including the one at the Natural History Museum, which is making its final outing in the winter of 2021/22 — are staying open into the first weeks of January. The rinks at Queen’s House in Greenwich and at Hampton Court Palace both close this weekend, so you better get your skates on. Check out our full guide here.

Take in the bright lights

Your own Christmas lights might have already been turned off, but some of London’s best illuminations are being kept on for a little while longer. From arty installations on the South Bank to a nature-themed trail down at the London Wetland Centre at Barnes, it’s a perfect way to banish any mid-winter gloom. Our guide to the best of them has all the details.

Bowl over the competition at The Curling Club

Ever watched the curling at the Winter Olympics and fancied trying your hand out on the ice? This pop-up at the Langham Hotel, just by Oxford Circus station, will let you and a group of pals do exactly that. A games master will be on hand to help out any newbies (and to explain the rules of the game), with drinks and food included as part of various packages.