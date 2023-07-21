Things to do in London with the kids for the summer holidays

Stack ‘em out: Zippos Circus is in town (Piet-Hein Out )

School’s out! But as weeks of summer stretch ahead it can be overwhelming to know how to fill them with fun things to do, especially for anyone juggling work and tight budgets.

Thankfully London has form when it comes to delivering stellar family activities and this summer is no exception. Many make the most of the more clement weather and are a chance to get children into fresh air and green spaces, some cater mainly to teenagers and others offer full days of unbridled fun for younger children.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

From an al fresco Alice in Wonderland to a graffiti showcase or wild swimming among skyscrapers, there’s plenty to do in the city this summer.

Alice in Wonderland at Kew Gardens

For audiences of all ages from five upwards, this specially-commissioned musical production of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale cannot fail to be total magic given it takes place in the verdant surrounds of Kew. Audiences, who will need to bring blankets or cushions to sit on as well as a little picnic, will watch Alice tumble down the rabbit hole into a world where grinning cats, dictatorial Queens and surreal tea parties are the order of the day. While singing and comedy are a given, what makes this especially exciting is that after the show there’s the chance to strike a pose with the characters for a picture that will definitely be a framer! Tickets from £16.

Until 28 August; Victoria Gate, Kew Gardens, Richmond, TW9 3AE; theatreonkew.co.uk

Summer of Invention at Postal Museum

We might live in a digital age but families will have a chance to explore all manner of postal inventions and innovations from mail rail to stamps and postcodes in this five-week celebration all things mail! Via science experiments, crafts and performance children will be learning all the time – and they’ll be having so much fun they won’t even realise! The family trail is the perfect introduction to all the museum offers but there are all sorts of design and construction activities on offer over the summer for children aged between five and 11

27 July until 26 August, 15-20 Phoenix Place, WC1X 0DA, postalmuseum.org

The Ministry of Science Live

(Press handout)

Give your kids a science lesson to remember. Expect exploding oxygen and hydrogen balloons, fire tornados, ignited methane and more, at this live science show. Join the presenters at this 90-minute spectacle, as they dive deep into the world of science and look at how it shapes our world through exciting live experiments and historical references. It’s the perfect balance of entertainment and education.

August 15-September 3, Savoy Theatre, Savoy Court, WC2R 0ET, thesavoytheatre.com

Greenwich and Docklands international festival

Two weeks of dance, art, theatre and circus — for free? This is not a drill and is exactly what’s on offer throughout GDIF. The festival’s start is marked by Open Lines, which sees tight-rope walker Tatiana Mosio Bongonga make a vertiginous crossing complete with aerial acrobatics. Other must sees include Cygnus, a ballet performed on the still waters of Royal Victoria Dock by a regatta of 12 lifelike, illuminated swans or Ancient Futures, a high-energy dance party for all ages that is rooted in storytelling. Another standout for families is Greenwich Fair, the festival within a festival where crowds gather across the Old Royal Naval College, Cutty Sark Gardens and Greenwich Park for displays like Fussy Foodies — a performance incorporating cooking, music and history.

Story continues

25 August to 10 September, Various locations in and near Greenwich and Docklands, festival.org

Young V&A

(J Stoker Young)

Having just re-opened its doors following a £13 million glow-up, what was once the Museum of Childhood is now known as the Young V&A is geared towards inspiring creativity and innovation in children aged from infanthood to 14 years old. However, anyone who has ever been a child is likely to experience a sense of nostalgic wonder here. Co-designed with young people, this is a freely accessible space full of interactive and ‘real life’ experiences: there’s a storytelling stage, den building and a finger skateboard park. There are of course all sorts of more traditional displays including ‘Sound It Out’, a showcase of poems informed by the V&A’s collections by the likes of Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho and Michael Rosen of We’re Going On A Bear Hunt fame – the latter’s poem is dedicated to the letter X, a nod to an X-Ray of one of the puppets from the Clangers. Other exhibits include a life-size Joey the War Horse puppet, Mary Poppins’ umbrella and Star Wars’ Jabba the Hutt.

Cambridge Heath Road, E2 9PA, vam.ac.uk

Movies on the roof

Watching movies as part of London’s skyline is super niche and an experience that won’t be forgotten in a hurry. The Rooftop Film Club — which has cinemas in Peckham and Stratford — is showing a handful of daytime screening of family friendly films including Ratatouille, The Super Mario Bros Movie and Up over the summer holidays. Children’s tickets start at a reasonable £5.49 and guests are given wireless headphones and sink back into comfy deckchairs.

Various dates until 31 August, Bussey Building, Peckham and Roof East, Stratford, rooftopfilmclub.com

Explore Chelsea Physic Garden

London’s oldest botanic garden, which celebrates its 350th anniversary this year, is simply a beautiful place to visit, whatever your age. But it has plenty of activities and events geared towards families including a weekly session where everyone makes their own paint using plants and creates whatever takes their fancy. There are also seed excavation classes where little ones learn all about finding and potting seeds or workshops on bees, weeds or hairy flowers! There’s also a week-long run of an immersive performance of Alice in Wonderland: audiences will encounter the likes of the Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit as they make their way through the garden. You can get lunch or snacks in the café, too. While main menu might be a little sophisticated for younger palettes but the homemade sausage rolls and Victoria sponges are spot on.

Various dates, 66 Royal Hospital Road, SW3 4HS, chelseaphysicgarden.co.uk

Open Water Swimming at Canary Wharf

(Press handout)

Swimming past skyscrapers might sound like a surreal fever dream but this is exactly what’s on offer at Canary Wharf’s Middle Dock this summer for anyone aged 10 and older. With a depth of about 8 metres this 600-metre long waterway doesn’t allow for standing, hence it not being suitable for little ones. But this does mean teens and their parents can have some grown up sport without worrying about little ones. This open water area is certified clean and safe as per EU Bathing Standards plus a lifeguard will be present at each swim session. There are even changing huts next to the pontoon at the dock so you don’t have to navigate a soggy journey home! There are various sessions (£8.50) all week including weekends but Swimmers will need a NOWCA membership (this is £15 per year and gives access to all 40 NOWCA UK locations).

Middle Dock, E14, loveopenwater.co.uk

Zippos Circus

Enthralling acrobatics, dashing dare-devilry and amusing clowns; there’s nothing quite like a day at the circus. Zippos Circus, who have been entertaining British circus-goers since 1986, are back in the capital with their latest dose of family entertainment: Nomads. This Big Tent extravaganza celebrates the nomadic way of life of performers, bringing together a talented group from all over the world. Headliners are the Temujin Troupe, Mongolian artists who specialise in breathtaking aerial and skipping acts. There’s also Brazil’s legendary motorbike act — the Globe of Death, energetic acrobatics from Kenya’s Timbuktu Tumblers and plenty of clowning around from the UK’s own Whimmie Walker.

Various dates and locations throughout August and September, zippos.co.uk

Family pampering at Pan Pacific London

Spa days don’t have to be just for grown-ups. Reward hard-working kids with some pampering at the lavish wellbeing floor at the Pan Pacific London. The family-friendly hotel has partnered with luxury brand Bonpoint to create a range of delightful treatments for six to 16 year-olds, using specially-formulated natural skincare. Lie side by side with your child and indulge in themed treatments including The Fairy Tale — a hydrating facial and The Dreamy, which involves an arm, back and leg massage. Some treatments are performed with a whimsical story to really make it fun. If you decide to check in for the night, opt for the generously-sized Double Double rooms, which accommodate four and come equipped with mini bathrobes, soft toys and activity books.

80 Houndsditch, EC3A 7AB, panpacific.com

Street art at Colors Festival

(Press handout)

With a series of sell-out runs in Paris under its belt, the Colors Festival — a celebration of graffiti — it likely to be one of summer’s must-see shows. Featuring 40 artists from all over the globe, both established and emerging visitors can expect bold, defiant and colourful illustration and photography in colour-themed rooms across 1,000m². Ideal for older children and teenagers, this showcase (tickets from £10) of supersize art is an ode to rebellious self-expression.

Until 3 September, Camden Market Hawley Wharf, Unit M120 - M133, Water Lane, NW1 8JZ, colorsfestivals.com

Sharky & George camp

The eponymous founders of this south west London-based summer camp met as mischievous schoolboys determined to have fun. This ethos is set to carry through this summer: there’s a clear commitment to offering children aged between five and ten years old something new and adventurous every single day. Think scavenger hunts, holi powder paint fights and dry ice experiments. Lead by an energetic team the aim is for the activities to take place primarily outdoors unless the weather is being particularly unkind. Children can book in for weeks at a time or just for a one-off day (£80).

Until 1 September, Parsons Green Sports & Social Club, 31 Broomhouse Lane, SW6 3DP, sharkyandgeorge.com

Get your kicks at Football Mania Live

Football fans will be in their element at this new three-day event in Greenwich. Expect immersive entertainment areas including trophy displays, gaming tournaments plus retro merchandise and collectables. Visitors can drop in on Q&A sessions with legends of the game, watch performances from freestyle world champion Andrew Henderson and take part in penalty shootouts and keepy-uppy challenges with eight times Guinness World Record holder Dan Magness. Fans can also grab a selfie or autograph with stars including Jack Wilshere, Michael Dawson, Emmanuel Petit, Emile Heskey and Paul Parker.

August 25-28, Magazine London, 11 Ordnance Crescent, SE10 0JH, footballmaniaevents.com

A purr-fect afternoon with Mog the forgetful cat

Younger kids (3+) will be in for a treat at this warm-hearted adaptation based on the bestselling Mog picture book series by Judith Kerr. Join the Thomas family and their loveable, forgetful cat Mog as she catches a burglar, gate-crashes a cat show and goes to the VET. Expect a delightful hour of lively, silly and engaging theatre with plenty of audience interaction, live music and singing performed by Bristol’s talented The Wardrobe Ensemble.

Until July 29, 103 The Cut, SE1 8NB, oldvictheatre.com

The Alice in Wonderland-themed restaurant

More Alice fun for those who didn’t get their fill at Kew. Go down the rabbit hole for a memorable meal at the newly-opened, The Rosarium, hidden in the tunnels of Waterloo Station. Overseen by executive chef Harvey Ayliffe (ex Bluebird Chelsea and The Ivy), the well thought out children’s menu is sure to be a hit amongst young foodies and lovers of the classic tale. Feast on Alice in Wonderland-themed dishes such as Cheshire Cat Bread (flat bread with mozzarella cheese), W.U.R.M. Spaghetti (spaghetti with tomato sauce and basil) and a selection of eye-popping puddings. Meanwhile, grown-ups can indulge on British classics with a twist, like Fish in a Chip and Sussex Strawberry and Cream Sundae, all in a quintessential English garden setting. It’s a perfectly located pit-stop if you’re visiting nearby attractions like Shrek’s Adventure and the London Eye.

Unit G8, The Sidings, SE1 7BH, rosariumlondon.com

Try immersive gaming at Navrtar

(Press handout)

Take young gamers to explore Navrtar — West London’s new augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) space. Pick from mind-blowing interactive experiences that cater to everyone, from the seasoned gamer to the curious beginner. Brave children aged 14 and over can try Overrun — a VR game where you battle hordes of zombies equipped with a weapon, while Toonstrike, which takes you through virtual locations on the hunt for evil creatures, is popular with younger kids. The entire family can bond over a round of AR Darts where you can test your precision using the latest dartboard technology, which auto-registers scores and allows you to play in different game modes.

Dickens Yard, Longfield Avenue, W5 2UQ, navrtar.com

The Beano Afternoon Tea Bus Tour

Explore the city’s iconic landmarks like Big Ben and Trafalgar Square while tucking into a Beano-inspired feast on this 90-minute ride with Dennis, Gnasher and their friends. Munch on tasty creations such as the “The Cheesy Coal as a Cucumber & Cream Cheese Finger on Charcoal Bread” and “Dennis’s Red & Black Dunker Macaron” while a Beano entertainer fills you in with fascinating facts about London landmarks and the history of the famous comic. Just be prepared for some pranks, jokes and plenty of mischief along the way. Mini illustrators can learn how to sketch their favourite Beano characters and take home a comic and reusable cup.

Until September 10, Bus departs from Victoria Coach Station, SW1W 9TP, b-bakery.com

Sing-along at Encanto

If you have a little Mirabel at home who loves nothing more than belting out songs from Disney’s smash-hit Encanto, look no further. The Academy Award-winning animated movie is touring the UK and guests can watch the entire film with a full orchestra performing the score.The catchy Encanto soundtrack features eight original songs by Grammy-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda. Sing-along to the viral mega hits like We Don’t Talk About Bruno and Oscar nominated Dos Oruguitas at this unique experience.

July 30, Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, W6 9QH, singalonga.net

Horrible Histories Up in the Air Adventure

Young airspotters and history buffs alike will relish a trip to North London’s RAF Museum for their Up In The Air Adventure, presented by Horrible Histories. Kids can learn about the history of flight — from the disasters to the triumphs, taking in “foolish flyers” to “barnstorming braves”. Fans of Horrible Histories will appreciate the unique balance of humour and history lessons. Enjoy six interactive zones during the two-hour experience, including the Engineer’s Workshop and Creation Station where explorers get to complete various challenges and solve clues. Based on the Horrible Histories book, Up in the Air, by Terry Deary, the experience beautifully brings characters to life allowing children to meet the pilots whose aeroplanes didn’t always stay up in the air.

July 22-September 3, Grahame Park Way, NW9 5LL, rafmuseum.org

Have a scoop at The Ice Cream Project

(Press handout)

Fancy a tub of Heinz Tomato Ketchup ice-cream or Birds Eye Petits Pois ice-cream? Yes, really. This summer, accessories designer Anya Hindmarch’s popular pop-up, The Ice Cream Project, returns to Belgravia, serving up a selection of weird and wonderful flavours that pay tribute to British pantry favourites. The ice creams are handmade in Devon and include less quirky, kid-friendly delights such as Kellogg’s Coco Pops — a milk chocolate ice-cream with chocolate-flavoured rice puffs, a sweet and salty McVitie’s Digestive biscuit option or a Ribena flavour bursting with juicy blackcurrants.

Until August 27, The Village Hall, 11 Pont Street, SW1X 9EJ, anyahindmarch.com

Power Up at the Science Museum

If you’re a parent in a perpetual battle with your offspring over screen time, this suggestion might seem totally maddening — but hear us out. While this brand new interactive gallery (tickets from £10) might be home to some 160 video games consoles from the past 50 years including Pacman and Mario Kart it’s also a deep dive into the history and context of gaming. It lays bare the cultural significance of gaming, delivering by turns hits of nostalgia and wonder. For children aged five and older, who can play single or multiplayer on some of the most iconic games of all time.

From 27 July, Exhibition Road, SW7 2DD, sciencemuseum.org.uk