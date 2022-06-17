Things to do in London during the heatwave, from weekend parties to lidos, picnics and rooftop bars

Party on: this weekend is set to see temperatures soaring (Getty Images)

This weekend, the mercury isn’t just rising, it’s rocketing up faster than the rate of inflation (sigh). London is set to soar past the 30ºC mark; those heavy folds of heat are already here, blanketing the capital.

With the hottest days of the year here, then, it’s time to swap WFH for WFP (working from park, or better yet, pub). From parties to keep you up all night — and face it, it’ll be too hot to sleep anyway — to the best barbecue deliveries, via picnic tips and even wild swimming spots, here’s how to make the very best of the beautiful weather.

Dancing in the street

Party organisers Krankbrother tour the world, putting on events with DJs that showcase their signature (acid, house and disco — or all three at at the same time). This weekend they’re headed to Shoreditch to host one of their infamous summer street parties, tomorrow on Christopher Street (from £34.50, ra.co), with DJ Harvey testing his stamina over an astonishing five-hour set. It’s fair to say this one gets lively; it’s also the weekend’s biggest draw for those planning to do nothing but dance. That said, al fresco rave-ups are also happening across town on Saturday. Brixton’s Prince of Wales has been at it for eight years and is showing no signs of slowing down: from 5pm they’re laying on 10 hours of house bangers, with Okain, DJ Caspa and Summer Ghemati topping the bill (from £15, ra.co). Over at the Oval Space, soul queen Natasha Diggs is making her London headline debut as she brings the much-loved New York party Soul In The Horn to London (from £15, ra.co.uk) — it’s slated to go till 4am, so maybe make the dancing shoes comfy ones, too. Saturday at Studio 338 in Greenwich will also be ‘big’ - the decks will throb with techno from midnight till the sun comes up on Sunday. The illusive Raresh will headline, no doubt proving why he’s been a scene favourite for well over a decade, supported by the likes of Mihigh, Sepp and Janeret (from £15, ra.co).

Take it to the terrace

A pint in the sun is a precious thing, so expect the capital’s pub gardens to be heaving. The finest can all be found here, but those struggling to get in somewhere should trip up to Ally Pally; the Terrace is, they claim, London’s largest beer garden. This year, they’ve scrapped the need to book, which makes things easier (alexandrapalace.com). Similarly sized is Truman’s Social Club in Walthamstow, which is full to bursting with beers on keg — having a brewery on site helps — as well as plenty of street food (trumanssocialclub.co.uk). For something simpler (because is there anything as good as a boozer with a bit of a back yard?) try the Duke of Edinburgh (dukeofedinburghpub.com), the Sun of Camberwell (suncamberwell.com) or the Hope and Anchor (hopeandanchorbrixton.co.uk), all in Brixton, or head Hammersmith way for the row of pubs lining the Thames: the Crabtree Tavern (thecrabtreew6.co.uk) and the Rutland Arms (greeneking-pubs.co.uk) are both deservedly popular. The Princess Royal in Notting Hill (cubitthouse.co.uk) is a gem too — and boasts food from Ben Tish; the raw bar is piled high with glistening red prawns.

Of food, perhaps the only upshot of the last couple of years is that, conscious of ventilation, restaurants everywhere scrambled to lay on dining al fresco. There’s a full list of the top places here, but musts include the Limin’ Beach Club (limin.co.uk), a sand-strewn beach on the South Bank with Caribbean food and drink, and a healthy inclination to party. Further east there is Shoreditch’s joyful Rochelle Canteen (arnoldandhenderson.com), which does modern British or the marquee that is Brat x Climpson’s Arch in London Fields (bratrestaurant.co.uk). Brat can be counted on to be booked out, but as a rule keeps tables for walk-ins every day. The cooking — always done over wood-fire grill — is extraordinarily good; go for for turbot, pork chops, whole roast crab. In the south, Italian-leaning Forza Wine in Peckham (forzawine.com) is always reliably good there as is the Sichaun-leaning Red Duck in Balham (theredduck.co.uk). That, or keep it simple with near-perfect pizza at Homeslice; for some reason their terrace just by Bond Street is always a complete vibe (homeslicepizza.co.uk). Vibes, of course, are always best up on the roof: a full list of the capital’s best rooftop drinking spots is on this page, but there’s a reason that Frank’s in Peckham is always full, despite basically just being a carpark (boldtendencies.com/franks-cafe), while the Lord Napier Star in E9 (lordnapierstar.co.uk) is the one for Hackney Wick kids. Other favourites include Pergola Paddington (pergolalondon.com) — nothing fancy, just a good laugh — swankier Jin Bo Law in Aldgate (jinbolaw.co.uk), with its cityscape views, and Laurel’s on the Roof, which brings Joni Mitchell vibes to Curtain Road (sbe.com).

C’mon barbie, let’s go party

Planning to hit Tesco, grab a disposable barbecue and head to the park? It’s trickier than it might seem, as most London parks — including all the Royals — outright ban them (and wardens will happily and quite literally pour cold water on the party). Only Islington and Camden councils are pro a barbie, but even then it’s touch-and-go: spots you can get the grill going include Russell Square, Lincoln’s Inn Fields, Cantelowes Gardens just off Camden Road, Waterloo Park in Highgate, Highbury Fields, Caledonian Park and — a south London exclusive — Burgess Park.

It’s smarter to stay home. Though the majority of last-year’s lockdown lot have stopped delivery this year, All In A Box (allinabox.co.uk) have kept their reputation for their barbecue kits — everything you might need to stuff yourself silly, meat or veg, from £35 — and drop off across town. Ginger Pig, the rightly renowned butcher, will meanwhile feed six for £85 (thegingerpig.co.uk), a mix of steak, sausages and burgers, and the Provenance Butcher do something similar from £109 (deliveries.provenancebutcher.com).

Banquets on blankets

Picnics are all well and good, but putting one together is a particularly twee type of pain. Go pre-packed; life is easier when someone else is sorting it. Pique (from £15, piquefood.co.uk) is reliably decent: their signature £60 Pique-Nique has it all — think cold chicken, charcuterie, salads galore — and while it isn’t cheap, it does include a decent amount, which sadly isn’t a given elsewhere. Gail’s will feed four for £56 (gailsbread.co.uk), and the Provisions’ hamper (£50, provisionslondon.co.uk) includes a bottle organic wine. All deliver across town. Up in St John’s Wood, its worth a pilgrimage to Panzer’s Deli — arguably the best deli in London, though Raoul’s Deli in Little Venice could stake a claim — which offers a decent hamper for £65 (panzers.co.uk), and comes in the famous Panzer’s hessian bag. Those more into their cocktails than cold meats should try the Umbrella Project offering (£90, theumbrellaproject.co.uk). This lot are behind top cocktail bars the Sun Tavern and the Discount Suit Company; little surprise their hamper is one for a woozy kind of afternoon, and includes bottles of Prosecco, rose, cider, and a few cocktails to boot, alongside a couple of cheeses to help soak it all up. Otherwise, Shop Cuvee (shopcuvee.com) offer same-day deliveries by bike — ideal if it’s a last minute thing — while Hackey lot the Drinks Drop do a similar thing for cocktail orders made before 3pm, though for weekends, it’s best to order the day before (from £7.50, thedrinksdrop.com).

Come on in, the water’s fine

When the thermometer ticks past 30ºC, most of us are swept helplessly into sunburn-and-brain-fog territory. Refresh at one of the pools and lidos across town: the big names are all back. Booking is a must and expect to pay somewhere between £5-10. A full guide is here, but those in the centre of town should head to the Oasis Sports Centre — it’s up on a roof! In Holborn! — while those after a serious swim should give the pools at Brockwell Park, Charlton and Hillingdon a go, which are all Olympic length. Bigger still is shimmering Parliament Hill (go for a walk nearby afterwards for the views), but the longest of the lot is the 90m pool in Tooting Bec, the largest freshwater open air pool in England.

If you’re not into hepatitis, it’s best to avoid the sewage drenched “Hackney Riviera”, but otherwise, wild swimming is rather fun (just don’t go one about it, Christ). There’s a little more to it than stripping off and giving the ducks a scare: the most popular places, including the London Docks and Denham Lake, require swimmers to have a NOWCA safety wristband (nowca.org, £15 for the year), and downloading the ACTiO is a must for booking a session (which is required; it’s wild, but it’s not that wild). On the other hand, Hampstead Heath, London’s cover star for outdoor splashing about, offers booking-not-required “free flow” sessions between 7—11.30am across all three ponds. Can’t be bothered to leave your back yeard? Adult paddling pools are now officially a thing: standard.co.uk/shopping has a list of the best, but the Intex Swim Centre (£39.99, amazon.co.uk) is the standout — it has an inbuilt bench, which might just double as spot for a home bar.