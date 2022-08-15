The things they carried when they fled Afghanistan

Marcus Yam
·10 min read
PARIS, FRANCE -- OCTOBER 15, 2021: Mina Rezaie, 32, evacuated from Afghanistan with a simple ceramic mug, from her business, OCafe Simple.O She is photographed here with the cup, at a park in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. OIn Afghanistan, it is a real struggle to establish yourself, to establish your own business. And the women who had their business in Afghanistan, they struggled a lot. They struggled against family. Because Afghanistsan is a male dominated society. I proved myself. I proved them wrong that yes, women can.O (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)
Mina Rezaie, 32, kept a mug from the cafe she ran. "Young men and women would come and drink coffee and they were happy in a free Kabul that is no longer free." (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Last year, two decades after the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, they were finally leaving. The Taliban was mounting its comeback, gobbling up territory across the country and closing in on the capital.

Its fighters arrived in Kabul on Aug. 15, setting off a chaotic exodus by artists, journalists, rights activists — anyone who embraced Western ideals or whom the new rulers might see as a threat. More than 120,000 people fled in a series of airlifts over the next two weeks.

They had no choice but to leave most of their possessions behind. The items they took with them often had deep personal value and in ways large and small connected them to their homeland.

The refugees are scattered around the world. Here are the stories of four refugees who wound up in Paris and the objects they carried to remember.

Two T-shirts

A young woman holds two tiny shirts.
Mursal Sayas worked for the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission. She got a spot on an evacuation flight, but her children stayed behind with her ex-husband. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Mursal Sayas crammed what she could into her bag: a laptop, identification and other paperwork, jewelry, some clothing.

Children's clothes
The red shirt belonged to her son Mohammad, 6, and the black to her daughter Mehrsa, 3. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

As time was running out, she reached into a pile of dirty laundry and grabbed two tiny T-shirts.

They carried the scents of her children. The red shirt belonged to 6-year-old Mohammad, who loved kissing her eyes. The black shirt was worn by 3-year-old Mehrsa, who had magnificent curly hair.

She felt she had no choice but to leave the children behind. She was an employee of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, traveling the country to work with soldiers, police and anyone else who would listen — a job that would almost certainly make her a target for the Taliban. Sayas secured a coveted spot on an evacuation flight, but there was no room for her son or daughter.

The children remained with their father, her ex-husband.

"When they went with their father, I knew that it was the last time I see them,” she said recently.

Now 27, she lives alone in Paris in a small apartment near the Eiffel Tower. She is writing a novel, taking yoga and boxing classes and studying French.

"I have myself," she said. "I don't have my children. I don't have my job. I don't have my family. My parents who supported me and helped me. I don’t have my sisters. I was working for their future. I don't have my brothers. No one."

She talks to her children by phone each day and hopes she will see them again before they are grown up. Her son recently told her that a mother who loved her children would never leave them. She hopes that someday they will understand.

Smell is the sense most closely associated with memory. When the family was still together, her son once told her, “Mother, when you're not in the house, I smell your clothes.”

And now Sayas smells their clothes.

Before she goes to bed every night, she looks at pictures of them, pulls out the unwashed T-shirts and buries her nose in them.

A digital audio recorder

A man holds a digital recorder in park
"When I looked at the recorder, then all of a sudden all those pictures, the memories, everything, people I had talked to, they become alive before my eyes," recalled journalist Asad Kosha. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

It was early morning when journalist Asad Kosha received a call informing him that Taliban forces had arrived in Kabul.

Digital recorder
"I interviewed many, many people with this recorder," Kosha says. Now he's working on a memoir and uses it to take notes. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

“They are in the western part of the city," said his source, a member of the Afghan intelligence agency. "Take care.”

Kosha had never felt more terrified. He and the editor of his newspaper needed to calm their nerves, so they shared a glass of whisky.

Then he went home and started packing.

He loaded his bag with some pictures of his parents and siblings, a copy of Tolstoy's "War and Peace" and a few other books. He had to get to the French Embassy, where a bus was waiting to take him to the airport.

He looked around his room and spotted his digital audio recorder on a table.

The Sony recorder had cost Kosha $35 at a market one hot summer afternoon about five years earlier. He had used it ever since to do his work.

“When I looked at the recorder, then all of a sudden all those pictures, the memories, everything, people I had talked to, they become alive before my eyes," he recalled.

Before the Taliban took over, the newspaper he worked for, Etilaatroz, had thrived despite the financial challenges in Afghanistan. It won international awards for exposing corruption. Kosha felt as though he was helping build a democracy.

Today the newspaper is headquartered in Maryland and its staff members are sprinkled around the world, covering their country from afar.

Kosha, 37, lives by himself in a town just outside Paris and spends most of his time working on a memoir. He said that without the sense of purpose reporting gave him, he sometimes feels like a loser.

Then he picked up the recorder and began to recount the stories he had covered with it.

“I interviewed many, many people with this recorder, including a mother in Herat whose son was hanged" in Iran, he said.

When an old woman once came into his office to complain about "strong men" illegally occupying her apartment, Kosha recorded an interview with her, and the story he published helped rectify the situation.

“This recorder is my connection with journalism," he explained. "And for me it is a tool through which we can tell the truth. We can change something."

Now he uses the recorder to leave himself voice notes and collect interviews with fellow refugees.

“Once I get my papers, then I can easily travel around Europe, but my focus would be on working to try to tell people’s stories," he said. "To do what I can do.”

A necklace

A woman sits at a table and looks at jewelry.
Atefa Hesari, an actress who was studying theater in Afghanistan, took jewelry with her, including a necklace with special meaning. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

As the Taliban was advancing on the Afghan capital, Atefa Hesari asked her theater professor at Kabul University for advice.

A black stone necklace held in a hand.
"It is funny for me right now," Hesari explained. "Just a black necklace. But I bring it, maybe because I feel that it is important for me." (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

"What should we do? We are artists," she said. "If Taliban see us, Taliban catch us. They will kill us.”

The professor tried to reassure her everything would be fine. People knew her. She had acted in two films and had worked as a television presenter for the ministry of culture.

But an hour later a friend called with the news that the Taliban had entered the city and urged her to go home immediately. He said her life was now in danger.

The streets were jammed with traffic and people running from their workplaces. It was almost impossible to find an empty taxi.

Hesari worried that her modern clothing would make her a target for the Taliban fighters.

Finally she ran into her friend Sadat, a man who two months earlier had professed his love for her and proposed marriage, an offer she rejected because they came from different ethnic groups. He drove her home as the city fell deeper into chaos.

When they arrived, she didn't dare shake hands with him — in case the Taliban was watching.

She simply told him "goodbye," then went straight into her room, locked the door and wept.

She packed her traditional Afghan clothes and a few pieces of jewelry — things that made her feel beautiful.

A year later, she lives in the suburbs of Paris and is enrolled in an educational program for the arts. She is 24 and shares an apartment with another Afghan woman, also a refugee. All her family — her brothers, her sister, her parents — remain in Afghanistan.

There is barely anything on the white walls of her apartment. For comfort, she examines her jewelry. There is one item that stands out: a necklace made from black stones.

Sadat had given it to her when he proposed, and told her to keep it as a symbol of their friendship.

“It is funny for me right now," she explained. "Just a black necklace. But I bring it, maybe because I feel that it is important for me.”

Sadat remained in Afghanistan, and the two do their best to keep in touch. At one point, he stopped replying to her messages, and she learned that he had been beaten by Taliban police.

“He's in danger now in Kabul," Hesari said.

A coffee cup

Woman holds coffee cup in park
Mina Rezaie paid one last visit to her coffee shop, Cafe Simple, to pick up a ceramic mug to take with her from Afghanistan. "This cup carries a lot of stories," she explained. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Mina Rezaie was waiting at the French Embassy to be evacuated when she realized that she had forgotten to pack one essential item.

Hand holding ceramic mug
Rezaie's cafe, staffed by women, became a meeting place for activists and journalists — antithetical to the Taliban. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

So she left, crossing the city to return one last time to the coffee shop she owned. There she grabbed a ceramic white mug inscribed with a logo of a bird and the name of the business: "Cafe Simple."

She had launched it five years earlier, staffed it with women and watched it grow. It became a meeting place for activists and journalists — and a source of empowerment for women in male-dominated society.

“The cafe was the place through which I established my career and proved the patriarchal society wrong, that we can work, we can run businesses,” she said.

That message was antithetical to the ideology of the Taliban. And so Rezaie joined the exodus.

Now she is 32 and lives with other refugees outside Paris. With her boots, nose ring and army-green pants, she easily blends in to the city.

Former customers send her messages from around the world, lamenting that their beloved coffee shop is gone.

The mug sits on a bookshelf beside a photo of her family.

“This cup carries a lot of stories," she explained. "The story of my cafe where people would come. Young men and women would come and drink coffee and they were happy in a free Kabul that is no longer free.”

Then she started to sob.

“Sometimes I feel guilty that I’m not there," she said. "But when I sit alone and think deeply, I come to a conclusion that the game is over for me, for women in Afghanistan.

“I left myself and my whole life behind in Kabul. I'm not the same Mina now. My soul stayed in Kabul."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe