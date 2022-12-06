Things You Can Buy Cheaper Between December and February

Cynthia Measom
·3 min read
SbytovaMN / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SbytovaMN / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Believe it or not, there are optimal times of the year to buy just about anything -- from electronics to formal wear. By following sales trends, you can score big discounts and keep more money in your pocket. See these great deals you can find on big-ticket items between now and February.

Igor-Kardasov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Igor-Kardasov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

TVs

The next Super Bowl Sunday is on Feb. 12, 2023. In honor of the event, during the weeks before the big game -- and especially the week leading up to it -- you'll be able to score significant savings on a TV.

Leading up to the 2022 Super Bowl, deals on 4K and 8K LED and OLED TVs in a variety of screen sizes -- from 48 to 83 inches -- were popular. And some of those deals extended beyond the Super Bowl into March.

Start shopping TV sales in January to find the best deals.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Cars

When the end of the year rolls around, you may be able to snag a great deal on a new car, depending on whether dealers have met their annual sales goals. Meeting annual sales goals could mean a lucrative bonus for a dealership, so it may be willing to slash thousands off the sticker price of the car you're interested in.

For even better deals, look at new cars that are from the outgoing year -- in this instance, 2022. Dealers will typically be looking to move older inventory to make way for new models.

Many car dealers are also providing virtual tours of cars and online shopping. If you want to test drive the car, the dealership may offer to drop it off at your home for a couple of hours.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Furniture

If you're in the market for a new living room set or dining table and chairs, start looking for deals in January. During the first few months of the year, homeowners tend to decrease spending, likely as a response to offset previous holiday splurges.

Some furniture stores are still offering virtual chat appointments, which allow you to shop online with a salesperson. And when it comes to delivery, furniture stores are offering doorway or threshold delivery instead of coming into your home, if desired.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Wedding Dresses

For those who have an upcoming wedding in 2023, January is the prime time to get in on bridal sample sales. Bridal retailers are focused on getting rid of old inventory to create room for the new, so they often hold sample sales.

While true sample sales only include prototypes from the manufacturer, bridal retailers may also include gowns left over from last year's inventory. You could snag up to 90% off on the gown of your dreams. However, sizes may be limited and returns may not be allowed.

WorldWide / Shutterstock.com
WorldWide / Shutterstock.com

Bedding

One way to refresh your bedroom for the new year is to switch out bedding. But bedding can easily set you back several hundred dollars or more, so it makes sense to wait for a sale.

January is the month for white sales, which indicates that items like bedding are discounted -- up to 80% off, according to RetailMeNot. Check stores like Macy's, Target, JCPenney and Bed Bath & Beyond, which are known for holding white sales.

If you're not interested in heading out to a retailer, shop online sales or check out these online retailers that also are known for bedding discounts: Wayfair, Overstock.com and Joss & Main.

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ