Things are beginning to look rosy in Graham Potter’s garden

Mark Walker, PA
Graham Potter is beginning to see the fruits of his labour in his bid to establish Brighton in the Premier League.

The Seagulls, in their fourth season back in the top flight, showed few signs of progress until January, winning only two of their first 18 league matches.

But they will bid to make it seven unbeaten in Monday’s home game against derby rivals Crystal Palace and Potter used a gardening analogy to explain their turnaround.

“My dad was a keen gardener and had his allotment,” Potter said. “He would always start off doing a lot of digging, a lot of heavy work, with not too much to show for it and a lot of back ache.

“Eventually, after a long period of time, he would start to see things coming through and he would have some vegetables. But it takes time. It’s like anything in life.

“We’ve had to try to change the playing style a little bit, we’ve introduced some younger players from the academy, taken some players that are adapting to life in the Premier League.

“To still get results in the Premier League is a huge challenge.”

Defeat at Manchester City in mid-January left Brighton one place and two points above the relegation zone, but they have since won at Leeds and beaten Tottenham and Liverpool, at Anfield.

“Thankfully we’ve managed it quite well, but we have to keep going,” Potter said. “The group is in a good place at the moment.

“We’ve taken some steps because of that struggle, that process you go through. We’ve managed to stay strong, to keep belief, to keep working.”

Brighton finished 15th and 17th in their first two seasons back in the top flight under previous boss Chris Hughton.

Hughton was sacked soon after the club had narrowly avoided relegation in 2019 and replaced by Potter, who led them to another 15th-placed finish at the end of his first season.

“The exciting thing is there is a lot more to come,” Potter added. “They are just green shoots at the moment.

“We’ve got a nice mix of players who are at the start of their careers who are really exciting that we need to help. At the moment, it’s just potential but there are exciting things there.

“We’ve also got some really good players that are in good moments in their careers that have good experience, like Lewis Dunk and Pascal Gross.

“But we know results can quickly turn as well so you have to keep focused, keep humble, focus on the next game and fight for the points against Crystal Palace.”

  • Report: Mike Babcock to become head coach at University of Saskatchewan

    Former NHL coach Mike Babcock is going back to his roots, having apparently accepted the head coaching position at the University of Saskatchewan.

  • Noah Syndergaard calls out Trevor Bauer for spurning Mets to sign with Dodgers

    Noah Syndergaard criticized Trevor Bauer for not being able to take a joke.

  • Devils' Nico Hischier becomes youngest captain in NHL

    The Devils have not had a captain since Andy Greene was dealt to the New York Islanders last February.

  • Naomi Osaka defeats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open women's title

    Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title, defeating Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open women's final.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL, Serie A live streams for week of Feb. 16

    It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.

  • Tahoe setting is 'mic drop' moment for outdoor NHL games

    Lake Tahoe and the majestic Sierra Nevada provide a picturesque outdoor arena that will host a pair of NHL games this weekend.

  • Michelle Wie responds to Rudy Giuliani's 'highly inappropriate' story about golfing together

    Michelle Wie said Rudy Giuliani complimented Wie on her game and objectified her behind her back.

  • Anthony Edwards posterizes Raptors' Watanabe with dunk of the year

    Get this man in the dunk contest.

  • Crosby's teen coach on game No. 1,000: 'It wouldn't surprise me if he played 1,000 more'

    As Crosby prepares to play his 1,000 game in the league, his old coach isn't surprised.

  • 10 things: Powell's prowess prevents Raps collapse to Timberwolves

    Without any juice left in their legs, the Raptors managed to throw the final blow versus the T-Wolves and reach .500 for the first time all season.

  • Defending champion Einarson wins opener as bubble play begins at Hearts

    Kerri Einarson picked up where she left off at the Canadian women's curling championship.

  • Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe

    STATELINE, Nev. — The setting was spectacular but the ice conditions were far from it, leading to an extended delay between the first and second period of the outdoor game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe. The NHL decided to halt the game for more than eight hours on Saturday after bright sun led to poor ice conditions that had players and officials repeatedly falling because of holes on the ice. “We concluded after consulting with our ice makers and both teams that we didn’t think it was safe or appropriate to continue this game at this time,” Commissioner Gary Bettman told broadcaster NBC. The game was halted after the first period at 12:55 p.m. PST and Bettman said the plan is to play the final two periods starting at 9 p.m. PST. Bettman said some players wanted to keep playing while others didn't, but the final decision was made in consultation with the union because of safety. “It's probably a good decision they moved it to tonight,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said on NBC. “We'll be ready to go.” Crews were working on the ice just before the opening faceoff and issues kept cropping up throughout the period. The ice took away from the spectacular setting for the game, which is being played on a makeshift rink on the 18th fairway of a golf course on the shore of Lake Tahoe, with snow-covered mountains in the background. It snowed overnight and into the morning before the sun came out and caused problems the NHL couldn't deal with. “We've done over 30 (outdoor) games and we never had a problem quite like this,” Bettman said. “We played in rain, we played in snow. Sunshine has always been our enemy. We've postponed and delayed games because of sun glare.” The Avalanche led the game 1-0 on a goal by Samuel Girard. The NHL announced that Sunday's game between Boston and Philadelphia will be moved back by more than five hours to avoid the bright sunshine that is causing issues for the first game this weekend. The game at Edgewood Tahoe Resort will now start at 4:30 p.m. PST. It had originally been scheduled for a noon local start and then was moved back to 11 a.m. earlier in the week because of the forecast. The game also was moved from NBC to NBCSN, with the New Jersey Devils-Washington Capitals game previously scheduled for 7 p.m. EST now being changed to 2 p.m. and being broadcast on NBC. Both teams were unable to practice on the specially built outdoor rink before Saturday's Vegas-Colorado game because of the ice conditions. They were forced to go to a local indoor rink instead. “In this game, you have to learn how to adapt,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Injured Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan leaves SheBelieves Cup to return to club

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Injury has ruled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan out of the rest of the SheBelieves Cup. The 25-year-old from Whitby, Ont., had to be helped off the field Thursday after suffering an apparent leg injury in Canada's 1-0 loss to the United States. It was a non-contact injury with Sheridan going down after passing the ball to a teammate. Sheridan, who was making her 10th appearance for Canada, was replaced by veteran Stephanie Labbe in the 11th minute. A Canada Soccer spokeswoman declined to provide details on the injury, saying Sheridan was on her way back to Sky Blue FC, her NWSL club, where she will be further evaluated. With veteran Erin McLeod having to leave camp with an injury prior to the tournament's start, Sheridan's injury leaves Canada coach Bev Priestman with Labbe (73 caps) and the uncapped Rylee Foster in goal. The Canadians, tied with Brazil for eighth in the FIFA world rankings, play No. 31 Argentina on Sunday and Brazil on Wednesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Colts DE Denico Autry sued after his smoking allegedly caused $30,000 in damages at apartment

    Denico Autry had reportedly been receiving complaints for months at his apartment complex for smoking.

  • Madrid moves closer to the top in Spain as Atlético stalls

    MADRID — After Atlético Madrid stumbled in the Spanish league, Real Madrid didn't miss its chance to move closer to the top. Madrid won 1-0 at Valladolid on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win, while Atlético lost points for the second straight match in a 2-0 home loss against Levante that ended its 11-game unbeaten streak in the league. The results left second-place Madrid within three points of Atlético, which remains with a game in hand but is starting to feel the heat. Third-place Barcelona can move within six points of Atlético if it beats struggling Cádiz at home on Sunday. Casemiro scored with a 65th-minute header to give Madrid the win. Madrid has been able to inch closer to the top despite playing without several key players recently because of injuries, including Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard. None of them could play in Valladolid as Madrid withstood a few threats but was mostly in control against the hosts, which are winless in seven matches in all competitions and sit second-to-last in the 20-team standings. More than 1,000 dolls were put on the stands at the Valladolid stadium to promote the fight against children's cancer. Sale proceeds go to a local hospital. ATLÉTICO STALLS José Luis Morales scored in the 30th minute and Jorge de Frutos added another goal in stoppage time at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, handing Atlético its first league loss since December -- and first at home in more than a year. Diego Simeone’s team has won only one of its last four league matches. “I'm not looking for excuses, we need to find solutions,” Simeone said. “It's natural that we will find difficulties along our path. There will be challenges.” It was the second consecutive league match between Atlético and Levante. They drew 1-1 on Wednesday in a game postponed from the second round because of the coronavirus pandemic. Atlético had won nine of its last 11 league matches and hadn’t lost since a 1-0 defeat at Real Madrid in December. It had drawn two of its last three games, with setbacks against Levante and Celta Vigo. Atlético was eliminated by third-division club Cornellà in the second round of the Copa del Rey in January. Atlético was unbeaten at home in the league in 22 matches, since a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in December 2019. It went 23 matches unbeaten at home between 2013 and 2014, when it last won the league. “We are the same team that made it to the lead, so we should be capable of holding on to it," Atlético defender Mario Hermoso said. “These slumps are normal, we just have to hope that ours will end as soon as possible.” Levante, which recently made it to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey for the first time in 86 years, hadn’t won in 14 games at Atlético in the league, with 13 losses and one draw. It had also won at Real Madrid four rounds ago after going winless in its last eight away matches. Levante hadn't won two away matches in a row in the league since 2018. It moved to eighth with Saturday's win, its first in four matches in all competitions. Atlético has a tough schedule ahead, hosting Chelsea in the round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday and playing Villarreal and Real Madrid in its next two Spanish league matches. It was the seventh straight game in which Atlético conceded a goal, and it has scored in seven consecutive games in all competitions. OTHER RESULTS Manu Vallejo and Kevin Gameiro scored a goal each in second-half stoppage time as Valencia beat Celta Vigo 2-0 at home. Elche beat visiting Eibar 1-0 with a first-half goal by Dani Calvo in a match between relegation-threatened teams. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press

  • Pau Gasol denies reports of deal with Barcelona

    MADRID — Pau Gasol denied Spanish media reports on Saturday that he has reached a deal to return to Spain to play for Barcelona. Gasol said on Twitter he remains “focused on my recovery and I am not ready to get back to competing just yet.” Media reports in Spain said he had chosen to return to the team where he began his career in the late 1990s. The 40-year-old Gasol has been trying to regain his fitness to be ready to play in his fifth Olympic Games. He said last year that he needed to be playing this season to give himself a chance of making it to Tokyo. “As soon as I have something to announce, I will do so via my social media channels,” said Gasol, who has been out of action for almost two years after undergoing foot surgery. On Thursday, the three-time Olympic medallist with Spain posted a video of him training. He said he was “every week feeling better and stronger!” Gasol won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • MATCHDAY: Man City at Arsenal; Ibra, Lukaku in Milan derby

    A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Manchester City is on a 17-match winning run heading into the trip to Arsenal and has opened up a 10-point lead over Manchester United and Leicester at the top of the Premier League. Arsenal has only one clean sheet in its last seven matches. United hosts Newcastle, while Leicester plays at Aston Villa. West Ham hosts Tottenham in the early game with the teams enjoying contrasting fortunes. West Ham, which has not finished higher than seventh since 1999, is in fifth place. Spurs have established themselves as part of the Premier League top six over the last decade but this season Jose Mourinho's side has slipped to ninth with speculation over the Portuguese's future. SPAIN Barcelona hosts struggling Cádiz and is looking to rebound from its big loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Third-place Barcelona can move within six points of leader Atlético Madrid with a win at Camp Nou in the Spanish league. Ronald Koeman's team is still processing the 4-1 home loss to PSG on Tuesday but it has won seven consecutive Spanish league games. Cádiz, three points from the relegation zone, has lost four in a row while being outscored 15-3. The promoted club from southern Spain hasn't won in six matches in all competitions. Fifth-place Real Sociedad hosts Alavés, while seventh-place Villarreal visits Athletic Bilbao. ITALY AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku meet again in the highly charged city derby at San Siro, with the stakes higher than they have been in the last 10 years. Inter is just one point ahead of second-place Milan. The last time the two went into the Derby della Madonnina occupying the top two spots was in 2011, when Milan was above Inter. The Rossoneri won that match and went on to win the league title. In the Italian Cup quarterfinal on Jan. 26, there was an argument — and head-to-head clash — between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku just before halftime and both players were given yellow cards. The spat continued after the halftime whistle and a visibly furious Lukaku had to be restrained. Lukaku is tied for the league lead in goals with 16. Ibrahimovic has 14 goals. Third-place Roma travels to Benevento. Napoli is at Atalanta as both look to gain ground in the fight for European spots. GERMANY Hertha Berlin needs to start winning in the Bundesliga but it faces a tough match at home against second-place Leipzig. Hertha hasn’t won in seven matches and only goal difference is keeping it out of the relegation zone. Not even Pál Dárdai’s return as coach has changed Hertha’s fortunes, though his team at least ended a four-game losing run with a point against Stuttgart last weekend. Leipzig is on a four-game winning streak in the Bundesliga. Bayer Leverkusen aims to get its push for Champions League qualification back on track with a win at Augsburg, which has lost its last three games. Hoffenheim hosts Werder Bremen. FRANCE Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and Lille are fighting for top spot with PSG hosting fourth-place Monaco and Lille away to in-form Lorient. Lyon is top after winning 3-2 at Brest on Friday but will drop back down to third if PSG and Lille at least draw their matches. Second-place Lille sits one point ahead of third-place PSG, which easily has the best goal difference in the league. Confidence is sky-high in PSG's camp after a resounding 4-1 success at Barcelona in the Champions League. Kylian Mbappe scored a superb hat trick in that game and will look to punish the side which sold him to PSG four years ago for 160 million euros ($194 million). But coach Niko Kovac's Monaco side is in very good form and unbeaten in nine, including eight wins. Having seemed doomed for relegation a few weeks ago, Lorient has turned things around and is undefeated in six. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Canadian tennis star BIanca Andreescu pulls out of Adelaide event with leg injury

    Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the upcoming Adelaide International outdoor hard court tournament with a leg injury. News of Andreescu's decision came two days after she was defeated by Marie Bouzkova in the semifinals of the Phillip Island Trophy tournament in Melbourne. Andreescu returned to action at the Australian Open earlier this month after a 15-month absence from the WTA Tour. The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, then focused on training last year rather than a return to the WTA Tour once it resumed after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Andreescu was defeated in the second round of the Australian Open by Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-Wei, but the world No. 9 followed her ouster from the first Grand Slam of the year by putting together a nice run at the Phillip Island event. "After coming back from 15 months (off) and playing long, tough matches, I’m dealing with a lower body issue," Andreescu said in a statement released by Adelaide International organizers. "I want to think about the rest of the season so I’m pulling out of Adelaide.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Gardner's return won't displace Frazier as starter in left

    Brett Gardner's return to the Yankees won't displace Clint Frazier from taking over as New York's starting left fielder. Gardner agreed Friday to a $4 million, one-year contract to return to the Yankees for a 14th season, a deal subject to a successful physical for the 37-year-old. Manager Aaron Boone cautioned developments during a season could alter intentions but for now Frazier was projected over Gardner in an outfield that has Aaron Hicks in centre and Aaron Judge in right. “I expect Clint to be our left fielder and to be in that starting lineup," Boone said Saturday at spring training. “A guy like Gardy is a guy who would play a lot, certainly, as a lot of our guys that will quote unquote be bench players or whatever, but Clint is going to be a regular player for us going into the season.” Gardner hit .223 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 130 at-bats last year, rebounding after a slump that sunk his average at .169 at the start of September. He batted .369 (7 for 19) in the playoffs. “It’s huge,” catcher Kyle Higashioka said of Gardner's return. "Gardy has always been one of my favourite teammates. Just the leadership and the experience that he provides is going to be really vital to us. Guys like that are such a great role model for guys coming up. He’s just the ultimate professional." Over the full 2019 season, Gardner reached career-best totals of 28 homers and 74 RBIs to go along with a .251 average. He is the last player remaining for the Yankees' 2009 World Series champions and a fan favourite for his fiery demeanour and longevity. “One of the things I look at is his toughness, the ability to post, the ability to play through things, the premium he puts on being ready to go each and every day,” Boone said. “There is a blue collar-ness to the way he goes about his business I think that is infectious. He’s got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder that he plays with. “And I think he’s got a young man’s body. He’s in great shape. He has aged very well. And I think you’ve seen him really I think adapt and apply information to continue to make himself in a lot of ways a better player but certainly still a very relevant player,” he said. Gardner and the switch-hitting Hicks often were the only left-handed bats in the Yankees' starting lineup last year. Jay Bruce, another lefty-hitting outfielder, will be at spring training camp. Gardner is targeted for significant at-bats even if he's not a regular starter. “We’ll talk through different roles and things like that,” Boone said. “We’re a long way away from April 1st even, so a lot of things can happen. The season always takes twists and turns. So you always have plans and usually you have to adjust with those plans. On a guy like Gardy, we know he’s a guy that can still play at very high level.” Gardner also serves a mentor to Frazier, who showed great improvement last year in his fourth season with the Yankees. The 26-year-old hit .267 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 131 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, after batting .267 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs over 225 at-bats in 2019. “It's been fun to see that relationship grow,” Boone said. “I do feel like in a way they probably pushed each other a little bit. But I know that Clint has over the last couple of years really started to take the things that he can learn from a Brett Gardner and apply them and in turn, I think, Clint does a good job of kind of in his own way, kind of needling Gardy and pushing Gardy along. And they have a pretty cool banter back and forth, frankly, that that I enjoy witnessing. But, look, I think those are two guys that can be really impactful players.” NOTES: Gary Sánchez, benched for in favour of Higashioka for four of five Division Series games, expressed confidence he will be the regular catcher. “I don’t see myself just playing two times a week," he said through a translator. "I would like to have the opportunity to play every day.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

  • More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

    LIVERPOOL, England — A first win at Anfield since 1999 for Everton. The worst form since 1923 for Liverpool after a fourth straight home loss. The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool. Richarlison scored after three minutes and Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a late penalty to give Everton a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday. A first Merseyside derby win since 2010 put Everton behind sixth-place Liverpool only on goal difference with a game in hand, while the champions are 16 points behind leader Manchester City. Chelsea is three points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League place after drawing 1-1 at Southampton. Even worse for Liverpool was losing yet another centre back option as Jordan Henderson was forced off injured in the first half. October’s derby was the start of Liverpool's defensive problems when Virgil Van Dijk was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury after a reckless tackle by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Henderson’s problem appeared to be a groin injury as he pulled up running the ball out of defence in the first half, leaving his side with an 18th different — and most inexperienced — pairing of Ozan Kabak and substitute Nat Phillips. But by then the damage had already been done as Everton had made its intent clear. Straight from kickoff, the ball was hit forward and, under no pressure, Kabak conceded a corner after six seconds. The on-loan Schalke player was immediately targeted by Richarlison. It paid off after just three minutes as two weak headers, one from Thiago Alcantara and another from Kabak on his Anfield debut, saw the ball fall to James Rodriguez. He slipped in a pass behind the new boy for Richarlison to run onto and fire an angled drive across Alisson Becker. The Brazilian also gave the visitors their first lead in a derby since October 2010, the date of their last victory which came at Goodison Park. Kabak’s edgy nerves were not eased when he allowed Pickford's clearance to drop over his head straight to the feet of Richarlison, before moments later clattering James Rodriguez after a mistimed challenge and he finished the half with a booking — for the third successive match — to cap a poor 45 minutes. His confidence would also not have been helped by the loss of Henderson just before the half hour, with the 23-year-old Phillips arriving off the bench as the senior partner despite making just his eighth appearance for the club. At least Alisson, responsible for three errors in his last two league matches, was back on form with a good save to deny a diving Seamus Coleman header from Lucas Digne’s cross. Pickford was also in good form. He flew to his right to tip Henderson’s swerving volley around the post before the Liverpool captain’s exit. The England No. 1 was in action again catching Sadio Mane's header early in the second half. Pickford dived at the feet of striker Mohamed Salah as Liverpool turned up the pressure without really laying siege to the Everton goal. More holes opened up in Liverpool’s defence and, from a counter-attack, substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin was adjudged to have been brought down inside the box by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Substitute Sigurdsson stroked home the penalty to spark wild celebrations among the Everton contingent. The only disappointment for Carlo Ancelotti’s side will have been not having any fans allowed into the home of its greatest rival, due to the pandemic, to see the landmark triumph. TUCHEL'S CONCERNS Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel criticized Callum Hudson-Odoi after hauling off the forward in the draw at Southampton — only 31 minutes after replacing the injured Tammy Abraham at halftime. “I was not happy with his attitude, energy and counter-pressing,” Tuchel said. “In a game where it’s hard to create chances, you need to rely on counter-pressing to force maybe errors, to get a second ball and get an easy chance. “For that we have to be totally on and totally showing for counter-pressing. And I did not feel this from Callum today. He missed some opportunities for counter-pressing, he missed some easy balls. I had the feeling he was never really into the game." Takumi Minamino’s fine finish put Southampton ahead in the 33rd minute. The Japan forward cut inside Cesar Azpilicueta’s despairing lunge before pushing a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Mason Mount equalized in the 54th from a penalty after being brought down by Danny Ings. While Southampton ended a six-game losing run in the league, the point stopped Chelsea recording a sixth straight win in all competitions. WEST BROM DANGER West Bromwich Albion overcame Semi Ajayi’s first-half red card for handling but wasted several scoring chances in a 0-0 draw against Burnley that left Sam Allardyce's side 11 points from safety. Ajayi was dismissed for handling. Burnley is nine points clear of the drop zone. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press