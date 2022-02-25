'The right thing to do:' Russian vodka pulled from shelves of NSLC

·1 min read
The NSLC has removed three Russian-made vodka products from its shelves. (CBC - image credit)
The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation has pulled three Russian-made vodka products from its shelves.

NSLC spokesperson Beverley Ware said in a statement that stores only carry three Russian vodka products, all made by Russian Standard.

"We certainly support pulling Russian products from our shelves," said Ware, adding the products are two sizes of Russian Standard and Russian Standard Gold.

"[It] is the right thing to do," she said. "We did not hesitate for a moment in making this decision."

Ware said staff checked into other products that have Russia in their name, but they were produced in such places such as Calgary and Quebec.

The move was met with praise by some people on social media on Friday.

"This may be a small thing, but that doesn't make it any less important," said Twitter user Angie MacKinnon.

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance.

