The thing you missed in Kim and Khloé's Father's Day message to Caitlyn

Yesterday lots of celebrities took to social media to post gushing Father's Day tributes, the Kardashians included. Kim and Khloé Kardashian also took to Instagram to post messages to Caitlyn Jenner, despite the fact that neither of them actually follow her on the platform.

The sisters both posted stories simply reading, "Happy Fathers Day", along with pictures of them with Caitlyn, tagging her in the posts despite the fact that they both don't follow her on Instagram.

The feud between Caitlyn and the Kardashians has been going on for some time, with most people thinking it centres around things that Caitlyn said about Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner both in her famous Vanity Fair interview in 2015 and in the explosive memoir she penned in 2017, titled, The Secrets of My Life. The Kardashians were not happy about the memoir at all, with Kris saying "Everything that she says is made up," during an episode of KUWTK.

The feud in its entirety is pretty long-winded (you can read about it here), but the latest development in the drama came from Caitlyn herself, during her stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, when the Olympian confirmed she hadn't spoken to her former step daughter in more than five years.

Will the feud ever end?

