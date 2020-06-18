'The thing I've always feared': Dame Barbara Windsor's husband says she may have to go into care

Dame Barbara Windsor's husband says she may soon have to move into a care home because her Alzheimer's has worsened.

Scott Mitchell, 57, said a specialist had told him that it might no longer be possible for the former Carry On and Eastenders star to stay at home.

Dame Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and Mitchell has been campaigning to raise awareness of the disease.

In September last year they delivered a letter to Downing Street signed by 100,000 people, asking for better provision for people with Alzheimer's.

The letter said dementia care across the country was "difficult, and in some places even impossible, to access".

It added: "Our experience is of a care system that too often doesn't care - one that is completely inadequate, unfair, unsustainable and in dire need of more money."

Now Mitchell has reportedly told a TV documentary made by the actress' former co-star and on-screen son Ross Kemp that his wife moving to a care home is "the thing I've always feared".

He said: "He's (the specialist) basically telling me I need to prepare myself that at some point it may not be sustainable to give her the kind of care she needs at the house.

"I've had some fairly dark moments since he said that because there's a part of me that knows that most likely is the truth and that's what needs to happen."

Mitchell, who according to the Sun newspaper will appear on Ross Kemp: Living with Dementia, added: "There's another part of me which can't imagine letting her go.

"I can't imagine leaving that lady when she talks to me the way she does and putting her somewhere and her thinking, 'Why has he done this to me?'"