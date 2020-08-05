Thin Film & Printed Battery Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 24% Between 2019 & 2024

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin Film & Printed Battery Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the thin film & printed battery market market looks promising with opportunities in the wearable devices, smart packaging, smart cards, consumer electronics, medical devices, entertainment, and wireless communication industries.



The global thin film & printed battery market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 24% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for wearable devices and increasing adoption printed battery solution in smart textiles and healthcare industries.



The study includes the thin film and printed battery market size and forecast for the global thin film and printed battery market through 2024, segmented by voltage rating, chargeability, application, and region.



Some of the thin film and printed battery companies profiled in this report include Panasonic Group, STMicroelectronics N.V., Enfucell, Imprint, Protoflex Corporation, Ilika, Cymbet, Molex, Blue Spark Technologies Inc. and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: thin film and printed battery market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

thin film and printed battery market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by voltage rating, chargeability, application, and region.

Market size by various segments such as by voltage rating, chargeability, application, and region. Regional analysis: Thin film and printed battery market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Thin film and printed battery market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for thin film and printed battery in the thin film and printed battery market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for thin film and printed battery in the thin film and printed battery market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, thin film and printed battery in the thin film and printed battery market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, thin film and printed battery in the thin film and printed battery market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global thin film & printed battery market by voltage rating (below 1.5 V, between 1.5 V and 3 V, and above 3 V), chargeability (rechargeable and single use), application (smart packaging, smart cards, consumer electronics, medical devices, wearable devices, entertainment, wireless communication, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Thin film & Printed Battery Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Thin film & Printed Battery Market by Voltage rating

3.3.1: Below 1.5 V

3.3.2: Between 1.5 V and 3 V

3.3.3: Above 3 V

3.4: Global Thin film & Printed Battery Market by Chargeability

3.4.1: Rechargeable

3.4.2: Single Use

3.5: Global Thin film & Printed Battery Market by Application

3.5.1: Smart Packaging

3.5.2: Smart Cards

3.5.3: Consumer Electronics

3.5.4: Medical Devices

3.5.5: Wearable Devices

3.5.6: Entertainment

3.5.7: Wireless Communication

3.5.8: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Thin Film & Printed Battery Market by Region

4.2: North American Thin Film & Printed Battery Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Wearable Devices, Entertainment, Wireless Communication, and Others.

4.2.2: Market by Voltage Rating: Below 1.5 V, Between 1.5 V and 3 V, and Above 3 V

4.2.3: United States Thin Film & Printed Battery Market Market

4.2.4: Canadian Thin Film & Printed Battery Market

4.2.5: Mexican Thin Film & Printed Battery Market

4.3: European Thin Film & Printed Battery Market

4.4: APAC Thin Film & Printed Battery Market

4.5: RoW Thin Film & Printed Battery Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Thin film & Printed Battery Market by Voltage Rating

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Thin film & Printed Battery Market by Chargeability

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Thin film & Printed Battery Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Thin film & Printed Battery Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Thin film & Printed Battery Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Thin film & Printed Battery Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Panasonic Group

7.2: STMicroelectronics N.V.

7.3: Enfucell

7.4: Imprint

7.5: Protoflex Corporation

7.6: Ilika

7.7: Cymbet Corporation

7.8: Molex

7.9: Blue Spark Technologies Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yy1msv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



