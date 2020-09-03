Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 3 September 2020

Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the “Company”) on 21 August 2020 regarding the exercise of Warrants A and B in the Company. The share capital increase associated with such warrant exercises has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 76,238,094.24 divided into 693,073,584 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Contact:

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



