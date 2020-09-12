Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory notice of trades - Grant of incentive subscription rights

Oslo, 13 September 2020

This announcement is submitted on behalf of certain primary insiders in Thin Film Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm” or the “Company”).

On 11 September 2020, Kevin Barber, CEO of Thinfilm, was granted 30,001,440 incentive subscription rights (“SRs”) in the Company. The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 0.2840 per share. 50% of the SRs vest after one year following the date of grant, while the remaining 50% vest two years after the date of grant. The SRs expire on 19 August 2025. After the grant, Mr. Barber holds 909,091 shares, 909,091 Warrants A, 909,091 Warrants B and 32,331,560 SRs in Thinfilm.

On 11 September 2020, David Williamson, acting CFO of Thinfilm, was granted 3,750,180 incentive subscription rights in the Company. The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 0.2840 per share. 50% of the SRs vest after one year following the date of grant, while the remaining 50% vest two years after the date of grant. The SRs expire on 19 August 2025. After the grant, Mr. Williamson holds 0 shares and 3,882,180 SRs in Thinfilm.

On 11 September 2020, Arvind Kamath, EVP Technology Development & Manufacturing in the Thinfilm group, was granted 11,250,540 incentive subscription rights in the Company. The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 0.2840 per share. 50% of the SRs vest after one year following the date of grant, while the remaining 50% vest two years after the date of grant. The SRs expire on 19 August 2025. After the grant, Mr. Kamath holds 0 shares and 11,626,804 SRs in Thinfilm.

The following supplements the primary insider notifications by Board members in Thinfilm on 20 August 2020: The subscription rights granted to Board members Jon Castor and Kelly Doss on 19 August 2020 will have an exercise price per share of NOK 0.3415 per share.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



