Thin Film Coating Market Will Flourish with Incessant Demand from Automotive, and Consumer Electronics Industries

London, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As industries worldwide seek enhanced productivity, and the miniaturization trend picks pace, specialty materials like thin film coatings will continue to gain traction. The global thin film coating market has been examined for detailed growth analysis and forecast in a new upcoming study of Fairfield Market Research. Rising adoption for application in protecting LED displays from scratches, and radiation significantly boosts thin film coating sales worldwide. In addition, the anti-corrosive, adhesive, antistatic, and impact resistant attributes of thin film coatings also widen their applicability across several other areas. The ability to function in low light environments, and superior flexibility of these films further elevate the scope of growth for the thin film coatings market.

The report would provide insights into how the performance of the market for thin film coatings would unfold over the next few years. The primary findings indicate a promising growth outlook for the thin film coating market in line with the broadening application base that covers PV solar cells, semiconductor, MEMS, and electrical and optical coatings. The advances in semiconductor packaging sector are expected to benefit the market to a large extent. The report however also highlights a major demand-supply imbalance due to exorbitant R&D costs.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Automotive industry is expected to drive significant sales of thin film coatings as several components like windows and windshields, headlight lenses, gear knob tops, and multiple others require reliable optical coating that especially provides resistance against abrasion, and UV radiation. Rocketing sales of advanced automobile displays, and infotainment systems are likely to account for unwavering demand for thin film coatings. Soaring popularity of high resolution displays for a wealth of consumer electronics indicates a strong business opportunity, says the report. The infrastructure industry also generates notable demand for application in coated glass structures. On the other hand, the exploding market of consumer electronics, especially smartphone, will favor the growth of thin film coating market.

The report says that the innovations in smart devices debuting the consumer markets worldwide will provide a strong impetus to market growth in near future. Mounting preference for infrared, and antianti-reflection coatings among electronic device manufacturers will further elevate the growth prospects of the market. Demand for antianti-reflection coatings will however remain on an upswing as the application for PV solar panels climbs up. In addition, application of antianti-reflection coatings has been on the rise in areas like GPS navigation systems, and vehicle windows, display screens, camera lenses, eyeglasses, and magnifying lenses.

Insights into Regional Analysis

The primary findings of the report suggest primacy of North America in global thin film coating market. The region’s proliferating solar industry, especially in the US, is projected to contribute heavily toward demand generation. Anti-reflection thin film coatings have been gaining ground across the aerospace and defense industries, as well as the medical devices and equipment sector. As North America continues to witness unwavering expansion of industries like biotechnology, microelectronics, instrumentation, and software development, the region will most likely maintain its lead in the global thin film coating market space.

Key Market Players

EP Laboratories, Inc., Micro Point Pro Ltd (MPP), Precision Optical, Thin Films Inc., Incorporated, ULVAC-PHI, Alluxa, Torr Scientific Ltd., Oerlikon Balzers, IDEX Corporation, Matreion, Reynard Corporation

Global Thin Film Coating Market is Segmented as Below:

By Coating Material

Ceramic

Metal

By End-use sector

Electronics

Medical Devices Defense

Military & De

Packaging

Aerospace

Automotive

Others





By Type of Coatings

Anti-Reflection Coatings

Infrared Coatings

Visible Coatings

Ultraviolet Coatings (UV)

Filter coatings

Conductive Coatings

Other





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

