Thijssen released from hospital after Gent Six Day crash

Lotto Soudal rider Gerben Thijssen crashed on the opening night of the 2019 Gent Six

Gerben Thijssen was released from the Gent University Hospital on Friday, ten days after a serious crash in the opening evening of the Gent Six Day, according to a report in Sporza.

The 21-year-old was knocked unconscious in a high speed crash with 19-year-old Oliver Wulff Frederiksen in the Madison and was transported to the hospital with three small haemorrhages on his brain. He also suffered three broken ribs and a broken collarbone.

"Gerben was released from the UZ on Friday. He can continue his rehab at home in peace and quiet," Lotto-Soudal press officer Philippe Maertens told Sporza.

"I had his mother on the phone on Saturday. She reported that Gerben is going in the right direction. We won't get ahead of ourselves and cannot say when he will be able to resume training on the bike."

Following the crash the racing at 't Kuipke was suspended for the evening but resumed the next night. Kenny De Ketele and Robbe Ghys won the overall ahead of Tosh Van der Sande and Jasper De Buyst, with world champions Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt rounding out the final podium.