Trump Mispronounces Thailand As 'Thighland' In Latest Blunder

US president Donald Trump has made another embarrassing verbal blunder which sent Twitter alight.

On Thursday, Trump spoke at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio, where he griped about corporations sending jobs overseas to countries like “Thighland” and Vietnam.

As the video clip shows, the president quickly corrected himself.

President Trump pronounces Thailand "thigh land" before correcting himself." pic.twitter.com/P2uWWcJ0kn — The Hill (@thehill) August 6, 2020

As you might expect, the misspeak amused many on social media, especially since it came just days after Trump mispronounced the name of Yosemite National Park as “Yo-Semites.”

Thighland is the home of the Yo Semites. https://t.co/n62NUzVnQC — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) August 6, 2020

Good thing there wasn't a geography portion on that cognitive test. https://t.co/6N8BuUMLyJ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 6, 2020

I used to frequent a strip club called "Thighland". Great happy hour. https://t.co/9m5t6j2T5Q — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) August 6, 2020

Thighland is my favorite country after Assganistan. https://t.co/6shV0lkltA — Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) August 6, 2020

The US president said: “Four or five years ago this place was a disaster. In 2017 Whirlpool won relief from the ITC (US International Trade Commission) once again. Once more, your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field, and to avoid liability.

“Shifting production to Thighland, and to Vietnam ...”

Trump then repeated himself to correct the pronunciation of Thailand, adding: “Two places that – I like their leaders very much – do they take advantage of the United States? Not so much anymore.”

Earlier in the day, Trump launched a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president’s faith in God.

Even for a president known for his blunt criticism, Trump’s remarks stood out and they signalled how contentious his election campaign may get over the coming months.

“He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy, our kind of energy. I don’t think he’s going to do too well in Ohio,” Trump said.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates responded to Trump’s comments by saying: “Joe Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is; he’s lived it with dignity his entire life, and it’s been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship.”

Bates also accused Trump of using a Bible “for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain”, a reference to when federal law enforcement officers drove protesters out of Lafayette Square shortly before a photo opportunity in which Trump held a Bible.

