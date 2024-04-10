Thieves Swipe 300 Car Keys and $1.2 Million Worth of Vehicles from Alabama Dealership

Stellantis

Thieves broke into a Ford dealership in Alabama on Sunday night and made off with eight high-end vehicles reportedly worth over $1.2 million. Two cars have since been recovered as the local police and FBI work the case, according to a report from WHNT news.

The theft occurred at the North Country Ford dealership in Arab, Alabama. The thieves reportedly gained access by throwing a rock through a window in the dealership’s service bay. From the sound of things, these crooks were not a bunch of amateurs just looking for a joy ride.

According to the police, once the criminals were inside, they turned off and wiped several hours' worth of surveillance video. They then hooked a computer up to the dealership’s key safe and unlocked it. The thieves reportedly cleared out the safe that had over 300 vehicle keys inside.

Armed with the keys to every vehicle on the lot, it was then just a matter of picking out the most valuable. Unfortunately for the dealership, the crooks knew exactly what vehicles to target. A 2023 Dodge Challenger Demon 170 was one of the cars taken. The original MSRP of a Demon 170 was around $100,000, but on the secondary market, these can easily bring over $300,000. The Demon was driven right out of the lobby through the bay door. Other highly sought-after and expensive vehicles taken that night include a Ford Bronco Raptor, a Ram TRX, and a Grand Wagoneer.

After completing their seven-figure heist, the thieves locked everything back up. The crime was not discovered until the cleaning crew arrived on Monday morning.

The dealership didn't just lose some high-value inventory. Its daily operations were severely hampered by the loss of all the vehicle keys. Technicians and locksmiths have been working diligently to replace and re-program the keys belonging to all these vehicles. On the dealership's Facebook page, the company offered a $2,500 cash award for the return of their keys.

General Manager Greg Anthony spoke to WHNT about the brazen thieves and their ability to circumvent the security measures in place.

“They’re going to get a car regardless of what you do," Anthony said. "Any measure you put in place they’re going to overcome them, just like our camera system and our key security system. Even cars inside the dealership. They’re brave, they don’t care. They’ll come inside and take anything they want of value.”

Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn said that this robbery looks similar to others that have recently occurred in the area. His department has brought in the FBI to assist with the investigation.

