Thieves steal ATM machine in Amador County but they only got away with $100, deputies say

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in connection with an ATM that was stolen from a grocery store.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, deputies received reports that an automated teller machine was being taken from the Pokerville Market on the 18000 block of Highway 49 in Plymouth. Deputies were told that the thieves were driving a large pickup truck, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol located the truck three hours later about 45 miles away in El Dorado County. Deputies said it had been abandoned after colliding with a tree. It was towed to the Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Deputies said the stolen ATM was recovered about 11 a.m. near Steiner Road, roughly 7 miles away from the grocery store. It had been smashed open but deputies reported only $100 was inside the machine’s safe.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 209-223-5614 or the county’s anonymous line at 209-223-4900.