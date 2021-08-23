Would-be thieves run over tire shop manager who confronted them, North Carolina cops say

Hayley Fowler
·1 min read

Police in North Carolina are looking for two people accused of running over the manager of a local tire shop after they were accused of stealing.

The incident occurred Friday just before noon at a discount tire store where a man and a woman were “attempting to steal tires,” the Asheville Police Department said in a news release.

The manager confronted them, according to the release, and they ran him over in a 2012 to 2014 black Toyota Highlander with a temporary tag.

“Fortunately, the manager had minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital,” Asheville police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110. Tips can also be shared anonymously by texting TIP2APD or 847411.

Customer stabs three workers at tire store in argument over service, SC deputies say

Customer says he lost a leg trying to stop thief at NC grocery store. Now he’s suing

7-Eleven clerk shot at men stealing beer — now he’s charged with murder, Texas cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories