Would-be thieves run over tire shop manager who confronted them, North Carolina cops say

Police in North Carolina are looking for two people accused of running over the manager of a local tire shop after they were accused of stealing.

The incident occurred Friday just before noon at a discount tire store where a man and a woman were “attempting to steal tires,” the Asheville Police Department said in a news release.

The manager confronted them, according to the release, and they ran him over in a 2012 to 2014 black Toyota Highlander with a temporary tag.

“Fortunately, the manager had minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital,” Asheville police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110. Tips can also be shared anonymously by texting TIP2APD or 847411.

