Thieves make off with catalytic converters from dealership lot

Police are investigating the theft of as many as 11 catalytic converters from cars parked on a local dealership lot.

OPP from the Haliburton Highlands detachment responded to a call Nov. 29 from Haliburton Chrysler on Highway 118. Several motor vehicles had been damaged.

It was discovered that catalytic converters had been cut and stolen from at least 11 vehicles. The damage, estimated to cost about $125,000, is believed to have been done over the previous 72 hours.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that reduces airborne pollutants. There’s precious metals inside, and those are the targets of thieves.

Those valuable metals include palladium, rhodium, and platinum. Those metals are more valuable than gold.

As the value of these precious metals has risen, so have the thefts.

Haliburton Highlands OPP is requesting anyone with information about this or any other unlawful activity to call 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Minden Times