Thieves Use Hellcats To Ditch Indiana Cops

The Hellcats remain red hot with criminals…

A dealership in Greenfield, Indiana was hit by thieves targeting two Dodge Charger Hellcats. Surveillance footage shows the men arrive in a burgundy Charger Hellcat we’re going to guess was also stolen before 3:00 am on December 15. Within minutes they had swiped two more Charger Hellcats and were engaged in a police chase.

The video shows the suspects pull up alongside an orange 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat parked right in front of the dealership showroom. With under 8,000 miles on the clock and an asking price of almost $69,000 there’s no wonder it was a prime target.

After breaking out the back window and climbing inside, the one thief is handed a device by his buddy. Likely it’s something to reprogram the ignition for a key they were already carrying, which is a common method being used to swipe Dodges these days. Within minutes they have it started.

Then the suspects targeted a black 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat sitting on the lot, which actually was a customer’s car. While they were getting the two cars started, a janitor at a dealership across the street saw the lights and called 911.

Officers showed up quickly and pursued the three Hellcats, but the drivers pushed the cars and the chase was called off because of the excessive speeds. That orange Hellcat was later seen at a gas station about half an hour later, then it was found abandoned later. However, the black Hellcat is still missing. Hopefully it’s found, but often they’re not.

If you’ve been reading Motorious in the past year-plus or so, you already know we’ve been sounding the alarm on Dodge Hellcat thefts across the nation. Sadly, not everyone is getting the message, despite our best efforts. For example, this local news broadcast makes it sound like there’s just one organized gang located in the Midwest going around stealing Hellcats. The fact is there are likely many groups engaging in Hellcat thievery. Yes, this and other heists seem organized and probably well-funded, so it’s likely being done by organized crime rings. Hopefully, some authorities will zero in on this activity, especially considering we have a vehicle shortage in this country, making the problem all the worse.

Source: WTHR

