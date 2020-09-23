'Thick, warm, and beautiful': This cozy sweater is trending on Amazon — Here's why shoppers love it

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Nothing says fall like a chunky knit sweater, and I like to think that you can never have too many of them on rotation in your closet. Not only are they comfortable for wearing around the house, but they can easily switch between work and weekend wear with just a quick change of accessories.
As versatile and cozy as they all are, one trending sweater has made it to the top of our wish lists for the season. After climbing the ranks in Amazon’s Movers and Shakers this week, it looks like shoppers agree and can’t get enough of this $41 sweater.
What is it?
The Anrabess Women's Long Turtleneck is a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe, thanks to its must-have details like an asymmetrical hemline and slightly oversized fit. Featuring an all-over ribbed design, this turtleneck sweater is just the thing to wear for your next visit to the pumpkin patch this season.
Available in sizes XS to XL, its slightly oversized silhouette works for women anywhere between sizes 0 to 20. It comes in 16 different colours and patterns too, so depending on how you’re planning to style it, you’re sure to find the right pick.
Anrabess Women's Long Turtleneck
SHOP IT: Amazon, $41
Why shoppers love it
In addition to making its way up the list of Movers and Shakers, this sweater has also racked up a solid 4.2 star rating on more than 1,000 customer reviews. According to shoppers, the Anrabess Women's Long Turtleneck is ideal for cooler weather, and is just as soft as other pricey alternatives.
“I was extremely impressed with the quality of the material. Thick, warm, and beautiful. I am 5'2 and about 107 lbs, so I was worried it might look too ‘oversized’ but it is perfect,” wrote one reviewer. “Flowy and a great length if you're like me and prefer to cover your bottom when wearing leggings.”
“This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable. It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down,” added another. “This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. Great value for the money spent.”
Some reviewers have cautioned that this sweater can snag easily, so you’ll want to be careful around corners or sharp objects if you want to keep it looking its best. As one reviewer shared, “The sweater is a super soft material, which I like, but this snagged so easily. By the end of the night, the sweater looked like I had rolled around on the ground. I will buy again, but it’ll be for a cheap quick fix to an outfit.”
To buy or not to buy?
Since this sweater is designed with a loose fit in mind, you’ll want to move on if you’re a fan of more body-skimming styles. It’s also on the delicate side, meaning you’ll need to look after this sweater by staying away from potential snags and following the care instructions to hand wash and lay flat to dry to keep it looking its best.
At $41 it’s certainly not the most inexpensive option available on Amazon, but it is one of the most stylish around.
