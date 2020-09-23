'Thick, warm, and beautiful': This cozy sweater is trending on Amazon — Here's why shoppers love it

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Nothing says fall like a chunky knit sweater, and I like to think that you can never have too many of them on rotation in your closet. Not only are they comfortable for wearing around the house, but they can easily switch between work and weekend wear with just a quick change of accessories.

As versatile and cozy as they all are, one trending sweater has made it to the top of our wish lists for the season. After climbing the ranks in Amazon’s Movers and Shakers this week, it looks like shoppers agree and can’t get enough of this $41 sweater.

What is it?

The Anrabess Women's Long Turtleneck is a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe, thanks to its must-have details like an asymmetrical hemline and slightly oversized fit. Featuring an all-over ribbed design, this turtleneck sweater is just the thing to wear for your next visit to the pumpkin patch this season.

Available in sizes XS to XL, its slightly oversized silhouette works for women anywhere between sizes 0 to 20. It comes in 16 different colours and patterns too, so depending on how you’re planning to style it, you’re sure to find the right pick.

Why shoppers love it

In addition to making its way up the list of Movers and Shakers, this sweater has also racked up a solid 4.2 star rating on more than 1,000 customer reviews. According to shoppers, the Anrabess Women's Long Turtleneck is ideal for cooler weather, and is just as soft as other pricey alternatives.

“I was extremely impressed with the quality of the material. Thick, warm, and beautiful. I am 5'2 and about 107 lbs, so I was worried it might look too ‘oversized’ but it is perfect,” wrote one reviewer. “Flowy and a great length if you're like me and prefer to cover your bottom when wearing leggings.”

