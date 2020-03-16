Thick mud challenges Mid South gravel racers – Gallery

null

Image 1 of 40

The men's podium

Image 2 of 40

A group of riders tackle the wet gravel

Image 3 of 40

The race start

Image 4 of 40

These wouldn't stay clean for long

Image 5 of 40

Ashto Lambie at the race start

Image 6 of 40

Payson McElveen waits for the start

Image 7 of 40

Riders wait for the start

Image 8 of 40

Riders, including Ashton Lambie, line up before the start

Image 9 of 40

It was a wet day out

Image 10 of 40

The peloton rolls out in the rain

Image 11 of 40

Spectators watch the peloton head out

Image 12 of 40

Muddy gravel sections awaited the riders

Image 13 of 40

A small group on the gravel

Image 14 of 40

Two riders out in the Oklahoma countryside

Image 15 of 40

A group of riders out on road

Image 16 of 40

The race

Image 17 of 40

Another gravel section for the riders

Image 18 of 40

Image 19 of 40

Rolling hills in the distance

Image 20 of 40

McElveen leads the way

Image 21 of 40

Rain at the finish

Image 22 of 40

McElveeen on the way to victory

Image 23 of 40

Hannah Finchamp takes the win in the women's race

Image 24 of 40

McElveen crossed the line first in the men's race

Image 25 of 40

Payson McElveen celebrates his win

Image 26 of 40

Celebrations for McElveen

Image 27 of 40

McElveen post-race

Image 28 of 40

It was a tough day out

Image 29 of 40

Refueling after a big day of racing

Image 30 of 40

The aftermath

Image 31 of 40

Hannah Finchamp after the race

Image 32 of 40

The celebrations after the race

Image 33 of 40

Recovering after a hard day in the saddle

Image 34 of 40

Third-placed man Jonathan Baker

Image 35 of 40

Andrew Dillman

Image 36 of 40

Jonathan Baker

Image 37 of 40

Third-placed woman Kristen Faulkner

Image 38 of 40

Mark Currie

Image 39 of 40

The women's podium

Image 40 of 40

The men's podium

While most of the cycling world faced a lockdown due to the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Saturday saw riders take on the red mud of rural Oklahoma at The Mid South gravel race, a 160km adventure won by defending champion Payson McElveen in 6:23:05 and former US collegiate mountain bike champion Hannah Finchamp in 7:49:10.

Although the distance was intimidating and the circumstances of going forward in the face of a global pandemic were controversial, the biggest obstacle on Saturday proved to be the torrential rain that turned the roads around Stillwater into sloppy troughs of thick peanut-butter mud that made maintaining the machine almost as important as turning the cranks.

Peter Stetina had an early advantage in the race, but troubles with a mud-clogged derailleur slowed his progress and allowed McElveen and eventual runner-up Colin Strickland to pass.

The pros were only part of the story at The Mid South, however, as plenty of people pushed themselves well past the times of those riding for the win. According to the race website, 34-year-old Jared Anderson of Iowa was the final rider to finish the 160km course, covering the route in 15:45:39.

Click or swipe through the photos above for a glimpse of the action.