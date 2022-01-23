Thich Nhat Hanh obituary

Vishvapani Blomfield
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Kham/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Kham/Reuters

Following the end of the Vietnam war in 1975, thousands of people fled from the victorious communist forces by sailing to neighbouring countries. When these “boat people” attempted to land in Singapore, the police pushed them back out to sea, where many died.

In 1978 the Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who has died aged 95, went to Singapore for a conference on religion and peace. By working with fishermen he helped get provisions to those at sea and smuggle some refugees ashore; he then took them to the French embassy compound so that the next morning they could surrender to the police and enter the official arrival system.

When Nhat Hanh was arrested and threatened with deportation, hundreds were put in peril. He reflected: “If I could not be peaceful in the midst of danger, the peace I might realise in easier times would not mean anything.”

Despite the pressure, Nhat Hanh and his colleagues did some walking meditation, and got the idea of asking the French ambassador to write a letter for them to take to the prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew. After a cabinet meeting they were granted 10 more days, which they used to wind up the operation.

Martin Luther King Jr, left, with Thich Nhat Hanh in 1966.
Martin Luther King Jr, left, with Thich Nhat Hanh in 1966. Photograph: Edward Kitch/AP

Nhat Hanh pointed to this as an example of “engaged Buddhism”, where mindfulness – “the capacity to be aware of what is going on, and what is there” – forms the basis for offering practical help to address the issues and injustices of the modern world. Through developing a movement to promote it in the west as well as in Asia, he did much to bring the practice of mindfulness into the social mainstream, by emphasising that a contemplative attitude could inform every moment of the day, not just those devoted to explicit meditation.

His philosophy of “interbeing”, which holds that we should regard ourselves as interconnected parts of the fabric of life, rather than as separate entities, has been an important influence on many environmentalists.

Christiana Figueres, the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said that she could not have achieved the Paris agreement of 2016 “if I had not been accompanied by the teachings of Thich Nhat Hanh”. He was also an influential advocate for nonviolence. A group of imprisoned Sinn Féin leaders adopted his teachings and, having become elected politicians, in 2012 invited him to address the Stormont Assembly.

At the height of the war between communist North Vietnam and US-supported South Vietnam in 1966, Nhat Hanh travelled to the US “to tell Americans of Vietnam’s suffering”. He met academic, religious and political leaders, including the Catholic author Thomas Merton and defence secretary Robert McNamara, and argued persuasively for a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement.

Largely due to Nhat Han’s influence, Martin Luther King declared his opposition to the war, and later that year nominated Nhat Hanh for the Nobel peace prize, writing: “Thich Nhat Hanh offers a solution acceptable to rational leaders … His ideas for peace, if applied, would build a monument to ecumenism, to world brotherhood, to humanity.” However, King breached protocol (and perhaps offended the Nobel committee) by publishing the nomination letter, and no award was made.

In Europe Nhat Hanh met Pope Paul VI to urge cooperation between Buddhists and Catholics in Vietnam, and in 1969 he established the Buddhist peace delegation at the Paris peace talks. After the 1973 peace accords Nhat Hanh was refused permission to return to Vietnam and instead embarked on a new sphere of activity as a Buddhist teacher in the west. With Sister Chan Khong he established a meditation centre south-east of Paris, and in 1982 he founded Plum Village in the Dordogne, in south-west France – now home to more than 200 nuns and monks - as a base. The thousands of meditation practitioners who visited the various Plum Village centres in Europe, the US, Australia and Asia knew him by the name of Thay.

In 1987 a disciple founded a small publishing house that printed Being Peace, a book of his writings. With little promotion the book quickly sold 100,000 and was followed by other bestselling titles such as The Sun My Heart, and Old Path, White Clouds – a novelised life of the Buddha. Nhat Hanh has written more than 100 books, many of them available in English, including poetry, meditation teaching and advice for activists.

Born Nguyen Xuan Bao in Hue, central Vietnam, he entered a monastery aged 16 and received the name Nhat Hanh at his full ordination in 1949 – Thich is a title used by Vietnamese monks. From the start of his monastic life, Nhat Hanh combined meditation practice with social action and scholarship – he became fluent in eight languages – and by the age of 30 he was editing a journal that urged Buddhism to modernise and oppose both the war and South Vietnam’s dictatorship.

In 1961 he went to the US to study, and taught comparative religion at Princeton and Columbia universities. Three years later he returned to Vietnam. Buddhism was widely respected as a grassroots alternative to communism, capitalism and the war, but it lacked means to translate this prestige into social change. In short order, Nhat Hanh founded the Van Hanh Buddhist University, a publishing house, the School of Youth for Social Service (SYSS), and the Order of Interbeing – a lay organisation based on the combination of social action and mindful awareness.

The South Vietnamese government declared that anyone promoting “neutralism” would be considered pro-Communist, and many of Nhat Hanh’s colleagues were killed, while he narrowly survived an assassination attempt. Despite this, by the end of the war the SYSS included 10,000 monks and lay people who travelled into the countryside to establish schools and clinics and rebuild villages.

Related: From MLK to Silicon Valley, how the world fell for ‘father of mindfulness’

In later years Nhat Hanh’s life mirrored that of other Buddhist leaders in the west – writing, leading retreats and guiding the development of the Order of Interbeing, which grew into an international Buddhist movement with several hundred monks, and many more lay teachers and practice communities.

On his return visits to Vietnam in 2005 and 2007 Nhat Hanh was greeted warmly by ordinary Buddhists, but leaders of the outlawed United Buddhist Church – some of whom had been under house arrest for decades – refused to meet him, arguing that his visit would legitimise repression of Buddhism.

Nhat Hanh’s teaching combined traditional Zen meditation practices with others drawn from Theravada Buddhism. His principle of engaged Buddhism expressed his belief that meditative calm must be tested in the midst of conflict: “Other people can occupy your country, they can even put you in prison, but they cannot take away your true home and your freedom.”

In 2014 he had a stroke. He moved to Thailand in late 2016 and two years later returned to Vietnam. There he received traditional medicine treatments for the after-effects of his stroke at the Tu Hieu Pagoda, the monastery in Hue where he had been ordained.

Thich Nhat Hanh (Nguyen Xuan Bao), Buddhist teacher and peace activist, born 11 October 1926; died 21 January 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Left him alone to die.’ Woman sues Charlotte, ex-CMPD officers in brother’s death

    District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said Harold Easter’s death was an “abject failure” on police procedures.

  • Canada's recent success on the tennis court inspires young B.C. players

    Tennis players Emma Dong and Owen Nguyen say seeing Canadian professionals like Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Leylah Fernandez do well in international tournaments inspires them to compete on the court — and possibly go pro one day. Dong and Nguyen, both 14, are already winners. Dong won the girls' singles and doubles titles and Nguyen won the boys' singles title at the U14 (Under 14) Fischer Outdoor Junior Nationals in Laval, Que. in Sept. 2021. "[Andreescu, Sha

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Veteran finds best friend's T-shirt in the mail, 13 years after he was killed in Afghanistan

    Former Canadian Armed Forces medic Matthew Heneghan regrets not being able to say a final farewell to his best friend and former colleague Pte. Colin Wilmot, who died in service in Afghanistan more than a decade ago. So Heneghan, now living in Falkland, B.C., in the North Okanagan, was overwhelmed with joy and sadness last month when he received a surprising Christmas gift: an old Edmonton Oilers T-shirt Wilmot had left behind, neatly folded in a Ziploc bag. "It was a lot of crying and a lot of

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu