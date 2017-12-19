Thibodeaux's 22 spurs New Orleans past Panhandle St., 107-59

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Travin Thibodeaux scored 22 points, grabbed eight boards and made five steals as New Orleans plundered NAIA Oklahoma Panhandle State, 107-59 in the Privateers final nonconference home game on Monday night.

Thibodeaux, who scored a career-high 23 in a loss to Louisiana, knocked down 8 of 12 shots from the field and was 6 of 8 from the line.

New Orleans (3-7), which closes out its nonconference slate Wednesday at UAB, shot 56.3 percent from the field (40 of 71), including 6 of 15 from behind the 3-point arc.

Ezekiel Charles, who was 4 for 4 from the field and made all three 3-pointers, and Michael Zeno each added 11 points off the New Orleans bench and Scott Plaisance and Dionta Champion each added 10 points.

Tyler Pate scored 19 points, Jace Kerr scored 15 and Jaedon Whitfield contributed another 13 to lead the Aggies.