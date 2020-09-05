Thibaut Pinot's Tour de France hopes crushed on the Port de Balès

Thibaut Pinot's (Groupama-FDJ) saw his dream of winning the 2020 Tour de France evaporate with over 40km to go on stage 8 when the Frenchman was dropped on the second climb of the day, the Port de Balès.

The Frenchman came into the first day in the Pyrenees in ninth overall, just 13 seconds off the race lead of Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) but the 30-year-old was distanced with over 40km to go on the stage and roughly halfway up the HC climb of the Port de Balès as Jumbo-Visma set the pace.

Groupama-FDJ had already lost their road captain William Bonnet, who abandoned just before Pinot was dropped and while the remaining Groupama riders rallied around Pinot, the gap quickly went from just 15 seconds to well over six minutes as the peloton crested the Port de Balès.

Pinot crashed on stage 1 of the race just inside the final 3km of a wet and dangerous stage. He was given the same time as the leaders and appeared to come through the rest of the first week unscathed.

On stage 7 however, the Frenchman and his team were present and accounted for when the peloton split in the crosswinds. However, coming into stage 8 he talked about the power of other teams. After being dropped on stage 8 Pinot appeared to stretch his back, with the French media quick to link his performance with the after effects of his stage 1 fall.

