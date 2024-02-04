Thiago Silva's wife sends cryptic message to Chelsea after bad defeat to Wolves

(REUTERS)

Bella Silva, the wife of Chelsea star Thiago Silva, hinted that his time at the club may soon be up after Sunday's defeat to Wolves.

The Blues led through Cole Palmer as they looked to make it 11 games unbeaten at Stamford Bridge, yet Matheus Cunha's hat-trick and an Axel Disasi own goal saw them lose 4-2 - after Silva headed home a late consolation.

Speculation over the 39-year-old Brazilian's future has ramped up after he spoke openly about his chances of leaving west London last month.

Silva's Chelsea contract expires in the summer and, while he has enjoyed a late career renaissance in the capital, his performances of late have dipped and he was comprehensively beaten for pace by Pedro Neto for Wolves' third goal.

As the scoreline turned against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, Belle Silva took to X (formerly Twitter) to hint that their time at the club may be up.

"It’s time to change," she wrote. "If you wait any longer it will be too late."

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was also subject to taunts from the away end during the 4-2 defeat, with chants of "sacked in the morning" while his side were booed off by the home fans.

Wolves overtook them to go 10th in the Premier League table and continue their push for European football, leaving Chelsea in the bottom half.