Thiago Silva’s wife Belle insists Chelsea star is ‘very happy’ at Stamford Bridge and will stay at club

Thiago Silva’s wife Belle has confirmed that the defender intends to stay at Chelsea next season.

Reports this week have suggested that Silva is considering a return to Fluminense, the Brazilian club where he began his youth career as a a 14-year-old, and and potentially could make the move this summer.

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt has spoken of the club’s desire to bring Silva back to Brazil, despite the centre-back extending his Chelsea contract earlier this year through to the summer of 2024.

Ahead of the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s supporters made their opinions clear as two huge Silva banners were unfurled, with the 38-year-old a fan favourite ever since he arrived in west London in 2020.

They will be comforted then by a social media put out by Belle Silva after the match, in which she spoke of how happy the family were in London and seemingly put to bed any talk that a transfer could happen this summer.

“Guys, I want to thank everyone who came to me for a hug, for a song - ‘Oh Thiago Silva’,” she said.

“Thanks so much. We, my family, my husband, my children and me, we are very, very happy here in London, in Chelsea.

“So my family and I are Blue, are Chelsea and we stay here. Go Blues!”