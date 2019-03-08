For Thiago Santos, there is no other path than UFC title fight with Jon Jones

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

While attending UFC 235, Thiago Santos spoke with reporters, including MMAWeekly.com, to discuss his future in the Octagon. He believes that he has done everything necessary to get a title shot in his next fight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Without doubt, I did what I needed to do to get here and there is no other path. It's my time now."

TRENDING > Dana White doesn’t get Ben Askren: ‘That dude is nuts!’

Santos moved from middleweight to light heavyweight in 2018 and reeled off three consecutive victories over top tier fighters like Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa, and Jan Blachowicz. With few other fighters leaving their mark at the top of the 205-pound division, it's hard to argue Santos shouldn't be next for Jon Jones, who defended his belt against Anthony Smith at UFC 235.

Even UFC president Dana White admitted that Santos makes sense for Jones' next light heavyweight title defense.