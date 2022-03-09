Thiago Santos, Magomed Ankalaev see title stakes attached to UFC Fight Night 203 main event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bohn and Ken Hathaway
·4 min read
Thiago Santos, Magomed Ankalaev see title stakes attached to UFC Fight Night 203 main event
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Magomed Ankalaev
    Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter

Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev are two of the more low profile and soft-spoken fighters in the UFC light heavyweight division. Put them in the same octagon, however, and there’s a recipe for something explosive.

Santos (22-9 MMA, 14-8 UFC) and Ankalaev (16-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) are scheduled to clash in a five-round main event on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 203, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+.

For Santos, this situation is quite familiar. It’s his sixth UFC headliner, and his 11th bout in a row against a ranked opponent.

“Ankalaev is a tough guy, there’s no question about that,” Santos told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 203 media day. “But I’m here to fight against the best fighters of the world, the best of this division. It’s just one more fight for me and I’m excited.”

Ankalaev, meanwhile, is relishing the moment. It’s the first time his name has been on the top of the billing for a UFC event, and he wants to make the most of it with a “violent” victory.

“It feels like an accomplishment,” Ankalaev said through an interpreter at media day. “I’m glad the UFC bosses gave me a chance to headline an event.”

Getting a UFC main event is usually a positive sign for the future. The promotion clearly believes in both men, with Santos being a long-established contender who has already fought for the belt, and Ankalaev as a promising surging contender with potential to fight for a belt down the line.

Ankalaev knows this is his moment to send a message. He’s currently on a seven-fight winning streak in the UFC, but the names on his resume don’t stack up to Santos. If he can beat the Brazilian – and do it impressively – he knows a championship opportunity wouldn’t be far off.

“I’m so close to the title nothing is bothering me,” Ankalaev said. “I’m just focused on the fight, focused on the title and moving forward. … “I feel it depends on how I win the fight, how I beat Thiago. I am hopeful I will get the title shot after.”

Although Santos is something of a measuring stick for Ankalaev in this particular matchup, that doesn’t mean his own ambitions aren’t present. After losing a split decision to Jon Jones in his first title shot at UFC 239 in July 2019, “Marreta” went on a three-fight losing skid that had many people erasing him as a future threat.

He bounced back on the winning track against Johnny Walker in October, and now Santos plans to still the talk about Ankalaev and put it on himself.

“Absolutely he has quality,” Santos said. “He’s a good fighter. He has my respect. He’s a good guy, a very tough fighter, a big challenge for me. But I’m here. I’m here to prove I can beat anyone in this division and become champion.”

Santos said he expects a “chess match” with Ankalaev when they step in the octagon this week. As the man tied for the second-most knockouts in UFC history behind Derrick Lewis, Santos is capable of laying out any opponent. However, he’s also wise to the fact there are no guarantees of a finish.

“You can never predict,” Santos said. “I’ve fought against other guys and strikers too, and everyone expected a knockout and it didn’t happen. You never know. I can do five rounds because I know it’s a possibility. If it happens, I know I’m ready.”

Ankalaev appears to agree with those sentiments and said he’ll put his best foot forward for a spectacular finish.

“Thiago is a very tough opponent. A very high-level striker, same as me. I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to entertain the fans. I’m ready for his style, I’m ready for his techniques, and – I’m ready.”

List

UFC Fight Night 203 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Dominick Cruz back in booth

List

UFC Fight Night 203 pre-event facts: Can Marlon Moraes buck his brutal skid?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.