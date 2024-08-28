How Thiago Motta convinced Kalulu to join Juventus from Milan

Pierre Kalulu has explained that Thiao Motta’s style of play and his personal courtship were the main factors in his decision to join Juventus from Milan this summer.

The Frenchman had his official presentation as a new Juventus player on Wednesday, following his arrival from Milan this time last week. He has joined on an initial loan deal at a cost of €3.3m with an option to buy for a further €17m including add-ons.

Kalulu said that is ecstatic to be a Bianconeri player, and confirmed that the first-team squad ‘could not have been any more welcoming’. He is even more happy to have started life in his new team with a win, having come off the bench during Juve’s 3-0 victory over Verona on Monday.

“My first feelings here are positive, the group couldn’t have been more welcoming, and it always helps to start with a win, which we managed,” Kalulu said during his introductory press conference. “As always, I’ll give my all, trying to make the most of my characteristics.”

Thiago Motta key in securing Kalulu for Juventus

Explaining why he made the switch to Turin, he said: “I’ve seen the work that Thiago Motta has done, he plays good football, and he was important in my decision because I knew he wanted me in the team. The style of play is one that works well for my own style of play for a lot of reasons.”

“We’re at the beginning. Now the goal is to do our very best to make ourselves and, above all, the fans happy.”

“I’m a religious person, and I believe that every choice I make is the ‘right’ one. Coming here to Juventus is a chance for me to do well, and of course it’s an incredible team so being here is a privilege.”

There was an element of surprise about how the move came about.

“A footballer’s life is full of surprises – it was a unique opportunity for me to come to Juventus and I didn’t let it slip.”

“The dressing room atmosphere is good, and the work we’re doing is all done so that we can win. It’s a team filled with good players and we have a lot of competitions to challenge for. It’s true that I won the Scudetto more recently than the other guys, but I’m only thinking about what’s to come.”

Kalulu hopes that the injury issues he went through during the 2023-24 campaign are now behind him.

“Last year I had some physical problems, but I feel good now. I’m in good shape and I’m available. The coach will choose the players to play against Roma.”

“Firsts are always exciting in life, I want to see the stadium full this weekend, with the fans getting behind us. I’m really looking forward to playing at home for the first time.”