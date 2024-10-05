Thiago Motta confirms five Juventus absences but refuses Pogba comment

Thiago Motta has confirmed that five Juventus players will be unavailable for Sunday’s Serie A visit from Cagliari, has suggested two internal options to replace Gleison Bremer, but refused to go into any detail following Friday’s news about Paul Pogba.

The Bianconeri head coach sat down for his customary pre-match press conference on Saturday, ahead of the visit from Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

Motta confirms Juventus injuries ahead of Cagliari

Motta confirmed that Timothy Weah will not be available on Sunday, adding to the injury list that also includes Bremer, Nico Gonzalez, Arkadiusz Milik and Vasilije Adzic.

Asked how his team are following the hectic 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Motta replied: “Very good. It helps when you win. We are doing well mentally and physically.

“Arek (Milik) Gleison (Bremer), Nico (Gonzalez) and Adzic and also Weah who felt some pain today will not be there tomorrow, all the others are available.”

Expanding on the injury to Bremer, the coach added: “Gleison is an important player for us. I’m very sorry for the guy, on a human level. Now we all have to step it up. He would have taken the responsibility to help his teammates. He has to stay calm and relaxed. Yesterday I saw him doing better and we are all happy to wait for him.”

Motta refuses Pogba comment, Fagioli, and possible Bremer replacements

Paul Pogba will be eligible to return to Juventus training in early 2025, after his four-year suspension was reduced to just 18 months on Friday. Thiago Motta was unwilling to provide any further comments, other than a compliment about his previous accomplishments.

“The club will decide what to do about Pogba. Pogba was a great player. He hasn’t played for a long time. I’m focussed on tomorrow’s game, the rest doesn’t matter.”

The Juventus gaffer also opened up on the form of Nicolo Fagioli, whose recent performances with Juventus have resulted in another Italy call-up.

“I am happy with Fagioli’s performance, as I am with the whole team. He can improve, like all champions can. What makes a champion is that they can always improve. This is what Fagioli can do. The next thing is continuity. He can do this too, I am convinced of it.”

Motta was also asked if Manuel Locatelli could help to fill the Bremer-shaped gap in Juventus’s back-line.

“Why not? I would be the happiest coach in the world. Savona, too, but these are things I need to see in training. I hope so.”

Responding to suggestions that a busy fixture schedule contributed to Bremer’s cruciate ligament injury, Motta said: “I don’t know, there is a lot of matches, but we knew that from the beginning of the season.

“It’s a shame and I’m very sorry when something happens like it did to Gleison. It’s not easy, I’ve been through it too. You have to hope the operation goes well and that you have a good recovery, because you spend a lot of time alone. We have to give an extra level to make up for our shortage. He would have done the same for his teammates.”