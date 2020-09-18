Thiago Alcantara: New Liverpool signing reveals why he chose Anfield club over rivals

Liverpool’s marquee summer signing Thiago Alcantara has revealed why he chose to move to the Anfield club amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool announced on Friday that they had completed the signing of the midfielder from Bayern Munich for a fee of £25million, and the Spain international spoke to the English champions’ official website about why they were the right fit for him.

“I think it’s an amazing feeling – I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here,” Thiago, 29, said.

“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more.

“I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.

“It also [has] this kind of family [feeling] that I need, because we [like to] have a very close relationship with the club and I think I will feel this, I will have this feeling with this club as well.”

While Liverpool had been linked with the 2020 Champions League winner throughout much of the summer, he joins them one week into the new Premier League season, with the Reds having already battled past newly promoted Leeds on the opening day for a frenetic 4-3 win.

“I must adapt to the team as fast as I can in the situation and the context that we are living right now,” Thiago said.

“Everything is more compact and we started a little bit later, but still it is football and I think we have to mix all the big things up, all the good things we have. I will help the team in a defensive and offensive [way] and also in a mental aspect.

“[The fans] are not more excited than I am, for sure not! It is not about saying words, it is about doing the things. I will give my heart on the field to my team-mates, the club and also to the fans.”





