Thiago Alves unconcerned about layoff, vows to take ‘King of Violence’ title from Mike Perry at KnuckleMania 4

Thiago Alves has been out of action for quite some time, but he’s not concerned about his inactivity ahead of his return against Mike Perry.

The two former UFC welterweights clash on April 27 in the main event of BKFC: KnuckleMania 4, which is set to go down at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air on fuboTV. Alves, who has two bareknuckle boxing fights under his belt, hasn’t competed since he won the inaugural BKFC middleweight title back in June 2021.

Now 40 years old, Alves knows his inactivity is not ideal, but he doesn’t think it will affect him come fight night.

“You can look at it two ways: I haven’t taken damage in a long time, you know. I’m fresh, and I’m excited (and) the layoff is not a good thing,” Alves said at the BKFC: KnuckleMania 4 press conference on Wednesday in L.A. “This fight was supposed to happen a long time ago for reasons that doesn’t make sense to talk about right now. He’s definitely the BKFC face right now, and he’s been active, so everything is going for him, but I like my odds.

“I believe in my training camp, in my pedigree and the layoff is not going to mean anything. I’m going to go in there on April 27 and be the ‘King of Violence.'”

Alves has been competing professionally in combat sports since 2001. He’s a former UFC title challenger and has 40 professional fights combined between MMA and bareknuckle boxing.

When asked why he decided to return to fighting, Alves’ answer came down to two things.

“The paycheck, of course, and the opportunity,” Alves said. “Mike is a phenomenal fighter. He’s an exciting dude, and I think he’s f*cking hilarious. It’s a big show, KnuckleMania 4. To be able to headline this show against Mike Perry, it’s a good opportunity, so I couldn’t say no.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie