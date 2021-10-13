THG says liquidity strong, unaware of reason for sharp stock fall

(Reuters) - British online retailer THG said on Wednesday that it knew of no reason for the nearly 35% fall in its shares in the previous session following a presentation it made to investors.

The SoftBank-backed firm added it had a "very strong liquidity position" ahead of its peak trading season, with 700 million pounds ($952.56 million) in cash as of Sept. 30.

Shares of THG plunged on Tuesday after its presentation, which had been intended to reassure the market it could reverse a recent slide in its stock price.

($1 = 0.7349 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)