THG responds to 35% plunge in share price and insists it has strong liquidity position

Under pressure online beauty business THG has moved to reassure the City it is in a good position after its shares crashed by nearly 35%.

The shares closed 151.8p lower at 285p yesterday, when its capital markets day took place. It had already seen shares tumble after it announced plans to spin out its beauty business. Instead, THG will focus on Ingenuity — its promising, but still very new, e-commerce platform.

It said last month that THG Beauty, which generates annual sales of around £750 million, is to be separated and listed on a public share-trading exchange in 2022. THG would remain the largest shareholder.

The firm, which sells nutrition, vitamins and beauty products and licenses out its payment technology, today addressed the share price fall. It confirmed that “it knows of no notifiable reason for the material share price movement, and that no material new information was disclosed at the event”.

THG, previously called The Hut Group, which floated at 500p in September last year, said that since then, it “has consistently delivered ahead of its targets set at the time of IPO and recently reported a strong first half performance across all divisions, with group revenue of £958.8 million, +44.7%”.

It added that it also has a very strong liquidity position as it enters its peak trading season, with available cash as at September 2021 of £700 million.

The firm, led by founder Matthew Moulding, will report its third quarter update on October 26.

