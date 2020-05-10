‘They're making it up as they go along’: confusion dilutes lockdown message

Photograph: Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

As the mounted police approached, the group leapt up from their picnic, clearly fearing the worst. They were wrong. Grinning, the officer encouraged them to enjoy the sun and suggested that if the park became too crowded they should consider leaving.

For people sunning themselves in London Fields, Hackney, the incident signified another unheralded shift in the UK’s coronavirus lockdown strategy. “Two days ago, police were confiscating beer from drinkers’ hands,” said media consultant Gavin Jamieson, 34. “Weeks before that, they were turning up in vans and telling people to leave the park.”

It was obvious, added his friend Adrian Wilson, 37, that the Metropolitan police had finally abandoned the government’s emergency lockdown measures as unenforceable.

“There’s a clear disconnect between the police and the government,” said Wilson. “Boris Johnson has completely muddied the water on what we’re all meant to be doing.”

Further south on Hackney’s Broadway Market, further confusion reigned – just 17 hours before Johnson was scheduled to outline his “roadmap” for ending coronavirus restrictions. Aurelie Legrand, 22, a physiotherapist from France, said: “There are so many competing messages that people have decided for themselves that the lockdown has ended.” Gesturing to the passing throng, she said: “Look around you!”

People have a need to be extrovert, to be sexy, to socialise Martin Adams, startup founder

On the pavement, red lines outside shops attempted to enforce social distancing for those queueing. By 10am, at least 15 couples were in a carefully spaced line outside a butchers.

An hour later, the temperature had nudged into the 20s. The crowd grew. Garfield Bascombe surveyed the scene with a wan smile. The 55-year-old is Broadway Market’s inaugural social distancing inspector. It is his duty to ensure lockdown measures are obeyed in one of the busiest streets in a London borough with the third-highest coronavirus death rate in England and Wales.

Yet Bascombe estimated he only had to intervene a handful of times each day, despite the thousands moving through the thoroughfare.

“So far so good. Most people are listening to the advice of the government. People have got the message: keep your distance!”

Some, though, admitted they had no clue what the message was. Government sources last week raised the prospect of picnics with pals and sunbathing in the park ahead of the hot bank holiday weekend. The briefings induced newspaper headlines declaring “Lockdown freedom” – and equally rapid counter-briefings that the easing of restrictions would be minimal.

Elaine and Alex Hanna in London Fields on Saturday. Photograph: Suki Dhanda/The Observer

“I just hope the new messaging is a lot clearer: their approach does undermine my confidence,” said lecturer and artist Alex Hanna, 56. His graphic designer wife, Elaine, 52, was more abrupt. “It feels like they are making it up as they go along,” she said.

Nearby, clutching a takeaway coffee, Georgina Davies, 26, an interior designer from Byron Bay in Australia, wondered at the furtiveness surrounding public health guidance. “They are a bit tight-lipped on what exactly people should be doing.”

The ambiguity was articulated by the rarity of face masks among the visitors to London Fields. Johnson has admitted that scientists think masks might help stop the spread of coronavirus, but there has been no change to government advice that they are not required outside medical and care settings.

One frequent wearer was 30-year-old care worker Gevon Beckford, who said that although his peers were complying with the lockdown, restlessness was building. “Some are getting a bit frustrated. There’s a lot of uncertainty.” Beckford has made 15 home visits a day for six days a week since the start of the pandemic and appreciates that his job carries danger. When told that official figures last week revealed that black people were four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than white people, he exhaled sharply: “Whoa, I didn’t know that.”

Elsewhere, others sensed that the government’s messaging has been too weak, given what they should know about human nature. “People have a need to be extrovert, to be sexy, to socialise, and these are taking precedence over safety,” said Martin Adams from Essex.

The 34-year-old artificial intelligence startup founder also questioned the assertion that, in a borough where only 15% are aged over 55, it was largely young people who are breaching coronavirus measures. “I’ve seen older couples in their 40s and 50s meeting obviously for the first time on park benches,” said Adams.

Away from Hackney, evidence of lockdown fatigue has emerged across the UK. The Coastguard reported the highest number of call-outs since lockdown began, evidence that people had started to ignore the stay-at-home message.

In Manchester, tensions were running high after dozens of people were pictured sitting together soaking up the sun outside a bar. At Heaton Park in the north of the city, officials were pictured trying to stop visitors having picnics and barbecues.

In Cornwall and Devon, where traffic has been steadily building, police “encouraged” residents and visitors who have concerns about gatherings to immediately contact them.

Back on Broadway Market, as the afternoon temperature climbed on Britain’s seventh lockdown weekend, the Dove pub began serving takeaway alcoholic drinks in an initiative that Hackney’s mayor has branded “unacceptable”.

Jamieson disagreed. “People need to congregate, to express themselves. Sometimes they need to live for today.”

The science behind the lockdown rules

The government’s rules for protection against Covid-19 are based on a series of assumptions about the virus that causes the disease. In the few months that this virus has been known to science, these are the rules that have been devised, writes Robin McKie.

Keeping two metres apart: This distance is based on the fact that droplets coughed out by a human being will travel no more than two metres before falling to the ground. It is assumed that virus-laden droplets are a key method of the airborne transmission of the disease. However, smaller aerosols may be responsible for spreading some virus particles, though it is not yet clear if they carry enough to trigger an infection in another person. Tests to find out are now under way in laboratories.

Face masks: The non-specialist face masks on sale in the UK are generally not designed to protect the person wearing them but to protect others. “They are designed to catch what you breathe out, not what you breathe in,” says Professor Adam Finn of Bristol University. “The worry is that people will wear them thinking they cannot be infected, and will not feel they have to take other precautions.”

It is safer outside: “Imagine setting fire to a newspaper inside your flat,” says Finn. “The smoke will hang around for hours. Do it in the open air and the smoke will be wafted high into the air in minutes. And so it will be for virus-carrying droplets hanging in the air. They will dissipate very quickly outdoors and very slowly indoors.”

The 15-minute rule: According to Public Health England, a quarter of an hour is the maximum time you should spend in conversation with someone you’re not sharing lockdown with. This is based on observations of the behaviour of other airborne microbes. These indicate that 15 minutes is the average time you can spend in safe conversation without breathing in virus-laden droplets.

Washing your hands: The evidence is very clear. The virus that causes Covid-19 has a coat covered with chemicals called lipids, and these are rapidly made inactive by soap and water. “By washing your hands carefully as often as possible, you can halt the spread of the virus which you can pick up when touching infected surfaces. It is as simple as that,” says Finn.







