'They're going to dominate you, Joe': Trump accuses Biden of being a socialist moments into presidential debate

Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden of being a “socialist" just moments into the first presidential debate.

In the very first section, supposed to be focussed on the issue of whether or not the president should nominate a replacement for the Supreme Court before the election, Mr Trump said Democrats wanted to veer to the left.

“Your party wants to go Socialist... and they're going to dominate you, Joe. You know that,” said Mr Trump.

Mr Biden snapped back: “The party is me, right now. I am the Democratic Party.”