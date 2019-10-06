They might be playing Washington, but Patriots could feel right at home on Sunday

Washington has been struggling on the field in recent seasons, and worse, it has been struggling to sell out massive FedEx Field.

Capacity for NFL games at FedEx is 82,000; while Washington got close to that that number for its Week 2 home opener against NFC East rival Dallas, with the official gamebook saying paid attendance was 75,128, that number was significantly lower a week later when the Chicago Bears came to town on Monday night, with game attendance listed at 67,237.

There might be 67,000 fans at FedEx this Sunday, but many of them will be rooting for the visiting team.

Watch Patriots fans cheer for Brady

New England Patriots fans have taken over FedEx Field for Sunday's game vs. Washington. (Getty Images)

Via reporters in the stadium, as teams came out for pregame warmups, it was clear that those in the stands earlier were there for the New England Patriots.

Listen to the ovation Tom Brady received:

Brady takes the field. So. Many. Patriots. Fans. pic.twitter.com/Klykzjd8wl — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 6, 2019

Reporters who cover Washington on a regular basis commented that the parking lots around the stadium were flooded with Patriots fans; local journalist Grant Paulsen tweeted that he has been to every home game for 20 years and has never seen a visiting team’s fans take over like Patriots fans are.

They apparently were streaming in off public transportation as well:

The walk from the Metro to FedEx Field, home of the Washington Redskins. pic.twitter.com/nQJfjTyz8t — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) October 6, 2019

Small sign of hope?

Washington is 0-4, while New England is 4-0.

If Washington fans are looking for a small measure of hope, it could be this: Colt McCoy, whom coach Jay Gruden named as the game’s starting quarterback on Friday, has one other career start against the Patriots, and he won that game.

It was back in 2010, but given that McCoy has only 15 wins in 38 career starts, anything is a plus.

