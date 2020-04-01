'They get one shot': Why Apple probably won't launch its 5G iPhone on time: Tech

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Get Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter featuring our original content on the industry, sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

A man wearing face mask sits at an Apple Store in Hong Kong Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

'They get one shot': Why Apple probably won't launch its 5G iPhone on time: At its annual smartphone event in September, Apple appeared to be poised to launch its first 5G-capable iPhone — what is seen as its most important iPhone ever. But with the coronavirus outbreak scrambling global markets, China’s supply chains still dealing with issues, and millions out of work, the chances of Apple launching that phone on time are increasingly slim.

READ MORE

—

Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity skyrockets

—

Sheryl Sandberg on how Facebook is helping small and medium businesses

—

Coronavirus selloff spares cybersecurity stocks because security is a 'corporate need'

—

Amazon sought 'retaliation' when it fired worker who led coronavirus walkout: NY AG

—

Huawei's revenue tops $123 billion; US restrictions weigh on growth

—

Microsoft is bringing Teams to everyone

—

How ride-sharing app Via is pivoting its business model in the age of coronavirus

—

Barbara Corcoran: ‘There is no way’ people will buy homes from a virtual tour

—

Apple MacBook Air review: The best Mac for you

—

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn,YouTube, and reddit.