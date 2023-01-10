TheWrap Predicts the 2023 Golden Globes Winners – and Whether NBC Will Cut Ties After the Show

Steve Pond
Tuesday night will be the 80th Golden Globe Awards, and the 31st to be televised by NBC. Will it also be the last on the network, or on any network?

That’s the question hanging over the 2023 Globes, the first since 1962 to take place on a Tuesday. A year after the Globes’ longtime network pulled the plug on the deal and declined to televise the 2022 show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is getting another chance to show that it has recovered from the lack of diversity and the ethical lapses that caused Hollywood to turn its back.

But it’s hardly a show of confidence that the network has given the newly privatized HFPA a one-year contract and put the show on a quiet school night rather than the usual mildly boozy Sunday evening. The network is watching carefully to see who shows up, who says what and how much credibility the awards carry in 2023.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Leads 2023 Golden Globes Nominations (Complete List)

Other changes: The Beverly Hilton won’t be hosting wall-to-wall parties the way it did in past years, and the winners on Tuesday night may show the influence of the 100-plus international critics who have been recruited not to join the HFPA but to serve as non-member voters and in the process double the number of voters.

That makes predicting the Globes harder than it was in the days when you only had to figure out the passions and blind spots of 80- or 90-odd L.A.-based, full- or part-time journalists for foreign outlets. Now they only make up half the body of voters; for every voter in Los Angeles, there’s somebody else who lives in a foreign country and doesn’t show up at HFPA press conferences or receptions.

Will that hurt the nominated films that are the most quintessentially American? (Elvis never toured outside the U.S.; will “Elvis” have trouble traveling as well?) And will actors that have publicly shunned the HFPA lose votes, or will the organization want to show that they’re above those grievances by giving awards to Tom Cruise (who returned his Globes) for “Top Gun: Maverick” or Brendan Fraser (who has said he won’t attend) for “The Whale?”

Golden Globes’ Biggest Snub: Nominees Are Mostly Silent as Tarnished Awards Show Returns

Here are our guesses, in a year in which who wins will certainly be less important than whether the HFPA comes out of the show with any sense that it’s on the rebound.

FILM CATEGORIES
Best Motion Picture – Drama: “The Fabelmans” over “Top Gun: Maverick”
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” over “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Austin Butler for “Elvis” over Brendan Fraser for “The Whale”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cate Blanchett for “Tar” over Viola Davis for “The Woman King”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of inisherin” over Daniel Craig for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” over Margot Robbie for “Babylon”
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” over Brendan Gleeson for “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin” over Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Director: Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans” over Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Best Screenplay: “The Banshees of Inisherin” over “Tar”
Best Original Score: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” over “The Fabelmans”
Best Original Song: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” over “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”
Best Animated Feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” over “Turning Red”
Best Non-English Language Film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” over “Decision to Leave”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best Television Series – Drama: “The Crown”
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: “Abbott Elementary”
Best Limited or Anthology Series: “The White Lotus”
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Jeff Bridges for “The Old Man”
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Zendaya for “Euphoria”
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White for “The Bear”
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary”
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series: Evan Peters for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series: Amanda Seyfried for “The Dropout”
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series: John Turturro for “Severance”
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series: Elizabeth Debicki for “The Crown”
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series: Richard Jenkins for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series: Aubrey Plaza for “The White Lotus”

THE BIGGEST QUESTION
Will NBC offer the HFPA a contract after this year? No

Golden Globes Nominations Analysis: 100 New Voters But Business as Usual

