TheWrap-Up Podcast: Should Amazon Buy AMC, TV’s Unusual Upfronts and Jonah Hill’s Swear Record

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discuss whether or not it makes sense for Amazon to buy AMC Theatres, the uncertain state of the television’s fall season and all hail the new king of cursing … Jonah Hill.





