TheStreet Partners With QuoteMedia to Advance Stock Research Tools and Streaming Solutions

PHOENIX, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announces today that they have partnered with The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) to provide financial market data and hosted content visualizations for their flagship financial destination, TheStreet.com .



To enhance access for a younger and more diverse reader, QuoteMedia’s QMod Suite of responsive market data widgets will integrate data and content across TheStreet.com while optimizing the display for viewing on all types of desktop and mobile devices. Licensed QuoteMedia content includes Equities, Options, Funds and Global Indices data, as well as a wide array of News, Fundamentals, Charting, Analytics and Transactional Portfolio modules to assist in managing TheStreet.com’s subscription products.

“TheStreet.com is one of the most important financial destinations in the world, and it has been for over 20 years,” said Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. “It has been a trusted source of reliable, informative and objective business news and market analysis for decades. Having TheStreet choose QuoteMedia as their data provider is gratifying for our company, and we are very excited to be working with them.”

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group creates robust digital destinations that delight consumers with powerful journalism and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, advice on investing, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. With powerful technology, editorial expertise, data management, and marketing savvy, the transformative company enables brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet and Parade to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. To learn more, visit www.thearenagroup.net.

About TheStreet

TheStreet is a leading digital financial media company. We provide our readers and advertisers with a variety of subscription-based and advertising-supported content and tools through a range of online platforms, including websites, mobile devices, email services, widgets, blogs, podcasts and online video channels.

Media Contacts:

Rachael Fink

Public Relations Manager, The Arena Group

Rachael.Fink@thearenagroup.net

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Stockhouse, TheStreet.com, Zacks Investment Research, The Motley Fool, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, IA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision, Day Trade Dash and others. Quotestream®, QMod™ and Quotestream Connect™ are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com .

QuoteMedia Investor Relations

Brendan Hopkins

Email: investors@quotemedia.com

Call: (407) 645-5295



