7 pairs of white sneakers that are perfect for spring

Everlane The Court Sneaker in off-white/fog

Amidst the news cycle, it can be easy to forget that spring officially started last week. While it might not seem like it, we’re getting closer to warm weather and longer days.

Despite social distancing and self isolating, you can take advantage of spring by getting outside for walks or exercise — just remember to keep your distance from others. While it may feel much easier to spend time relaxing indoors and staying close to your couch, the benefits of getting outdoors for fresh air will greatly improve your day. Even a 15-minute walk will make you feel like you’ve accomplished something and help boost your mood.

If you are planning to get outdoors, a new pair of spring sneakers are a welcome pick-me-up. The below shoes will look great whether you’re wearing your favourite joggers (for the third time this week) or sporting a midi dress.

The Court Sneaker is designed for “every destination” with its versatile silhouette and subtle details. Everlane says this leather sneaker is produced creating less waste, less energy and less virgin plastic. Not only do they look cool, you can feel good about wearing them too.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $143

Re/Done ‘70s Tennis Shoes in white

Inspired by ‘70s style, these vintage-esque Re/Done sneakers create a flattering silhouette for wherever you’re going. Easy to dress up or down, these shoes have a round toe and rubber sole, giving serious sophisticated casual vibes.

SHOP IT: Shopbop, $615

Converse Chuck Taylor Cheerful High-top All Star Sneaker

These classic high-tops are just the thing for spring. Converse are a favourite for good reason thanks to their versatile style and signature rubber sole. Made from canvas with a round toe, you won’t find a more classic white sneaker for the season.

SHOP IT: The Bay, $70

Veja V-10 Leather Sneakers in citron

The neon detailing on these otherwise unassuming sneakers screams spring, and they’ll great with jeans and a tee or your favourite floral midi skirt. An added bonus? Veja is a sustainable brand, producing high-quality shoes while keeping the environment top of mind.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $212 ($150 USD)

Comme des Garçons x Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart Sneaker in beige

These street-ready sneakers have the Comme des Garçons stamp: a peekaboo heart. Perfect with joggers or a dress, these sneakers are versatile and comfortable – everything you need for stepping into spring.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $223

adidas Pharrell Williams Stan Smith Shoes

Likely the sneaker you picture when asked about white shoes, these Stan Smiths have a very Pharrell Williams twist. Designing the shoe himself, these off-white trainers are perfect for spring with a soft pink pop that will go with virtually anything.

SHOP IT: Adidas, $140

New Balance 574 in white with incense

If you love the idea of white trainers but aren’t quite convinced you can keep them in pristine condition, these New Balance sneakers may be for you. With a bit of added colour, the pressure to keep these off-white sneakers like-new isn’t as great. Inspired by the dad shoe trend, these kicks welcome spring no matter what they’re paired with.

SHOP IT: New Balance, $110

