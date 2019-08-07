These three players can help your fantasy team down the stretch

We’re heading towards the stretch run of the fantasy baseball season. The default trade deadline for most Yahoo Leagues is August 11. The time to maximize your roster for the weeks ahead is now, and Scott Pianowski has you covered with some pickup options.

First up is Oscar Mercado, who is rostered in 49% of leagues — and Scott doesn’t understand why that number isn’t a lot higher. Mercado has been a big part of Cleveland’s offensive resurgence, and he is offering a little of everything in all five hitting categories. You don’t leave a guy like that on the waiver.

Next is Anthony Santander, who is hitting .302 with 9 HR and 33 RBI going into Wednesday’s baseball action. Point blank, Santander is someone who can help your team, not hurt it — don’t be afraid of the name of the team whose jersey he wears. Santander is currently 32% rostered on Yahoo.

Finally, a pitching option: Chris Bassitt, who is winless in his last three starts, but don’t let that shy you away. Bassitt plays on a winning team, alongside a great defense, and in a big ballpark — all pluses for a pitcher. He also holds a solid strikeout rate and is rostered in only 35% of leagues. It’s Bassitt’s boring efficiency that makes him a valuable fantasy asset.