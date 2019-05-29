These three multi-positional infielders can deliver production off the waiver wire

It can be difficult at this point in the season to find solid value on the fantasy baseball waiver wire, especially when it comes to infielders. Yet, if you look hard enough, you might just find a couple of productive diamonds in the rough.

Better yet, let Andy Behrens look for you — he’s got you covered.

First up is Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who came back from his demotion to Triple-A with a vengeance. With three homers in his three games back, Gurriel might not hit for average, but he’s a middle infielder with real home run power — get him while he’s hot.

Highly touted Colorado rookie Brendan Rogers is owned in just 33% of leagues. He’s batting sixth in the loaded Rockies lineup. Rogers is an exciting player who possess high potential.

Finally, we have Renato Nuñez — yes, he’s an Oriole. Yes, he won’t hit for average. But you can’t ignore the homers, and he’s on pace for 35-40 this season. If you can withstand the low batting average, Nuñez is available to give you power.