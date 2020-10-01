These states are suffering from the worst unemployment rates

The number of jobs lost due to the coronavirus shutdown continue to mount, with the latest weekly total of Americans applying for unemployment benefits topping 830,000.

The latest swath of applications brings the total amount of jobless claims to roughly 60 million since the pandemic began to roil the job market in March, wiping out the 20 million jobs added over the last decade by a three-to-one margin.

Read more: What to do before you lose your job

While some states have seen unemployment applications recede from record highs after the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. employment picture in March, others have suffered stubbornly high job losses months into the recovery. In some states, unemployment rates have shot higher than 20%.

According to the Department of Labor’s latest report, which breaks out the insured unemployment rate (a ratio of people on unemployment benefits divided by labor force) through September 12, Hawaii is currently suffering the worst employment picture with a nation-leading insured unemployment rate of 21.3%. The Aloha state has suffered the highest insured unemployment rate in the U.S. since the week ending August 8.

California held steady at second on the list with an unemployment rate at 16.1%, while Nevada remained in the third spot with its own insured unemployment rate at 14.7%. New York’s insured unemployment rate at 13.7% and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico at 12.8% rounded out the worst on the list. All of the top regions are suffering from notably higher insured unemployment rates relative to the national average of 8.7% for the same week.

Hawaii continues to lead the nation with the highest insured unemployment rate. More

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, those unemployment rates are notably higher than the worst states listed in the week ended February 22. Back then, Alaska topped the nation with a similar unemployment rate at just 2.9%. As high as the unemployment rates are now in the hardest hit states, they have still marginally improved from peaks seen months prior. Nevada, for example, has seen its unemployment rate improve more than 12 percentage points, down to about 15% from 27% during the week ended May 9.

Looking at unemployment statistics published last week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which measures unemployment by the more traditional ratio of unemployed workers to the size of the labor force, Nevada notched the highest unemployment rate by that metric for the month of August at 13.2%, followed by Rhode Island at 12.8%, and Hawaii and New York, at 12.5% each. The report also showed Hawaii had been hardest hit since August 2019, suffering the largest unemployment rate increases since then at a rise of nearly 10 percentage points.

As a Yahoo Finance review of jobless claims data showed earlier, some states are recovering more quickly than others, but all are still struggling with varying economic restrictions tied to controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Zack Guzman is the host of YFi PM as well as a senior writer and on-air reporter covering entrepreneurship, cannabis, startups, and breaking news at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @zGuz.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Read more:

Americans are shelling out $30,000 on these pop-up backyard home offices during the pandemic

This $3 billion online education company is seeing a 'paradigm shift' due to coronavirus

Analyst who called rally off March bottom now sees this as the level to watch for stocks